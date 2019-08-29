A Gloucester man was arrested on a warrant and faces a charge related to a car crash in Essex.
Jonathan R. Bishop, 60, of 20 Washington Square, Apt. 2, was arrested Wednesday at 4:27 p.m. on a default warrant out of Gloucester District Court for failure to appear or pay court fines.
Gloucester police were alerted by Essex police to be on the lookout for Bishop's white GMC van, which was believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run, property damage crash in Essex. Gloucester officers found Bishop parking the van on Washington Street, and confirmed a warrant for his arrest existed.
Essex police are summonsing Bishop to court on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Aug. 28
10:51 p.m.: Police said they will seek a summons to court for a 23-year-old High Street man on the charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident near the intersection of Cherry and Ellery streets. A witness told police the man's vehicle crashed into a utility pole and then he ran away. Officers found him on High Street and he was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital for treatment.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Aug. 29
1:38 a.m.: Carbon monoxide alarm at a residence on Seagull Street. The Fire Department was dispatched and found no readings.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
10:26 p.m.: Report of a steady beeping alarm coming from a Long Beach residence. Officers found one of the house's doors was unlocked. Nothing inside seemed out of place.
9:38 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a headlight violation.
9:08 p.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a verbal warning for having an expired inspection sticker.
5:59 p.m.: Medical emergency on Thatcher Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
5:24 p.m.: Report of cable wires down on Atlantic Avenue. The cable company was notified.
5:15 p.m.: Report of a possible road rage incident on Popplestone Lane. Officers searched the area and were unable to find the aggressive driver.
4:44 p.m.: A driver on Granite Street reported she almost hit a dog. No action was taken.
5:59 p.m.: Medical emergency on Douglas Drive. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
2:45 p.m.: A driver on T Wharf received a written warning for a stop sign violation.
12:14 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.
9 a.m.: Medical emergency on Granite Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
7:17 a.m.: Officers assisted in back-to-school morning drop-off on Jerden's Lane.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Aug. 28
6:13 p.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a written warning for having defective equipment.
5:55 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a written warning for speeding.
5:44 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for a having defective equipment.
2:18 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a written warning for a crosswalk violation.
2:13 p.m.: Officers assisted a driver with a flat tire on School Street. The tire was replaced and the driver was sent on.
2:06 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a written warning for having an expired inspection sticker.
1:43 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a written warning for a crosswalk violation.
11:46 a.m. through 12:43 p.m.: Five drivers on Pine Street were issued written warnings for speeding. Another driver received a written warning for having defective equipment.
11:30 a.m.: A driver on Pleasant Street received a written warning for impeded operation and not having their licence.
10:30 a.m.: Medical emergency on Walker Road. The person refused ambulance services.
9:27 a.m.: A driver on Forrest Street received a court summons for driving with revoked registration and without an inspection sticker and insurance.
ESSEX
Thursday, Aug. 29
10:40 a.m.: The rescue squad responded to a call for medical aid that turned out to be an unattended death. Police say it was not suspicious.
10:20 a.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue was given a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.
7:44 a.m.: Police and the rescue squad responded to Apple Street on the report of a single-car crash. The driver refused medical transport and the car was towed. The crash was under investigation Thursday afternoon.
Traffic stops: Two drivers, one at 6 a.m. on Main Street, the other on Southern Avenue at 7:23 a.m., received verbal warnings for speeding.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
8:33 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue was given a verbal warning for having defective equipment.
Medical calls: The rescue squad transported to Beverly Hospital a person from Coral Hill Road at 5:09 p.m.
