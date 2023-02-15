A 42-year-old Gloucester woman faces multiple charges, accused of clipping a man with her’s car mirror, and failing to stop for police during a short pursuit.
Police initially responded to a report Sunday around 11:30 p.m. that a white Chevrolet Equinox driven by a woman had struck a man and attempted to leave. When police arrived, they found the white SUV parked on the sidewalk with a woman at the wheel. Extremely loud music was coming from the car, police said.
As the officer got out of his cruiser, the report states, the driver put the vehicle in drive and started to move forward. The report states the driver appeared to ignore the officer’s commands to stop and drove right past, ignored the stop sign at Prospect and Main streets, and sped onto Main Street. The officer returned to his cruiser and pursued the driver while informing dispatch of her refusal to stop and her direction of travel.
The officer reported seeing the driver speeding down Main Street as another officer informed him he was by the Walgreens parking lot. The second officer was able to block the driver at the intersection of Main and Chestnut streets as the first officer pulled up right behind the Chevy to prevent it from backing up.
The officers ordered the driver out of her car and the rpeort states she was unsteady on her fee, had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath, and showed other signs of impairment. When asked why she didn’t stop, she replied she did not see the officer. The driver also told police she was not aware she struck someone with her car.
The driver told police she had a few glasses of wine at her residence, the report states. The reports states she failed several field sobriety tests as well as a test using a Portable Breathalyzer Device to establish her blood alcohol level. Another breath test administered at the station showed a similar result.
Police were also able to speak with the man who was struck. He sustained a minor injury but had refused medical help, the report states.
The man told police he was in bed when he heard loud music coming from a vehicle parked by his house. He told police he approached the vehicle and asked the driver multiple times if she could turn music down so he could get some sleep before she did so. As he returned home, the report states, she beeped the horn and peeled off. About two minutes later she returned, parked in the same spot with the music blasting. As the man approached the vehicle again, he told police the Chevy accelerated in his direction. The man said he was able to jump out of the way but the driver’s side mirror clipped his arm and folded up. When the man went home, he said his mother advised him to call 911, and that’s when the driver returned for a third time. Police also observed a fresh scrape along the passenger side of the vehicle indicating she might have struck something shortly before, the report states.
The woman faces charges of driving while drunk, leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, failing to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failing to stop or yield, and speeding.
— Ethan Forman
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
Gloucester
Saturday, Feb. 11
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Commercial Street at 7:35 a.m. andd near Jeff’s Variety on Eastern Avenue at 11:11 p.m.
10:30 p.m.: Three males reportedly fighting in the road on Washington Street could not be found.
10:13 p.m.: Police could not locate a drunken driver on Prospect Street reported by a 911 caller.
8:45 p.m.: Police responded to a possible breaking and entering on Mt. Pleasant Avenue. A report stated a man was trying to get back into the house where he lives with his grandfather who was in the hospital. The person who reported the incident said he recognized the man but was not sure if he was allowed on the property. Police eventually gave the man a ride to the police station on Main Street so he could make other arrangements for the night. Police spoke with the man’s sister who said the man had been staying on Mt. Pleasant Avenue for about three months with their grandfather’s permission, and that the man must have lost his key. Earlier in the evening, officers dealt with the man at a pub on Lexington Avenue, where he appeared drunk and refused to leave the establishment when asked. The man agreed to leave at that time and took a taxi to Mt. Pleasant Avenue.
7:37 p.m.: A 33-year-old Gloucester resident whose address is listed as homeless, was arrested on Lexington Avenue on charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct. The bar manager told police two men had caused problems inside and one had “swung at several people” trying to provoke a fight. The man also reportedly stood in front of a dart board and asked people to throw darts at him before passing out briefly inside the front door. He refused to leave when asked. When police showed up, they found the man agitated, yelling and cursing, telling passersby, “I’ll fight you” as they avoided him. Police arrested the man without incident, but he was described as verbally abusive at the station and could not be booked at the time.
5:03 p.m.: Unemployment fraud was reported on Essex Avenue.
4:06 p.m.: Credit card fraud was reported by a resident who said her debit card was used without her permission at the CVS Pharmacy on Thatcher Road.
2:50 p.m.: A property dispute was reported on Shepherd Street.
1:36 p.m.: The Fire Department was assisted with traffic on Main Street.
Friday, Feb. 10
Crashes with property damage only were reported on School House Road at the Halyard Apartments at 10:28 a.m., Washington Street at Gloucester Avenue at 2:54 p.m., near St. Ann’s School-Veterans Memorial on Pleasant Street at 3:36 p.m., and Washington and Granite streets at 11:06 p.m.
10:45 p.m.: Peace was restored after a report of a disturbance on Ocean Avenue.
10:43 p.m.: A noise complaint was under investigation on East Main Street.
5:42 p.m.: An accidental alarm for an ammonia leak was set off by contractors at Atlantic Fish and Seafood and Cold Storage on East Main Street.
2:03 p.m.: After a motor-vehicle stop at Prospect and Elm streets, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 58-year-old Gloucester resident charging him with possession of a class B drug, crack cocaine, a subsequent offense. Police also arrested a 26-year-old Gloucester man on a charge of distribution of a Class B drug.
11:36 a.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 30-year-old Gloucester resident charging the driver with having an uninsured, unregistered motor vehicle on a public way with no inspection sticker.
10:01 a.m.: After a stop on Pleasant and Liberty streets, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 62-year-old Gloucester man on charges of distributing a class A drug, possession to distribute a class A drug, possession of a class B drug (crack cocaine) and possession of a quantity of pills of a class B drug. Police also planned to file a complaint against a 36-year-old Gloucester resident charging him with possession of a class A drug.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Feb. 15
5:12 a.m.: An alarm activation at a Broadway address was later determined to be a false alarm.
2:24 a.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a Calebs Lane address.
12:18 a.m.: A noise complaint was taken regarding a situation at a Station Square address.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
5:01 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop was performed at a Main Street address, a verbal warning was issued.
4:30 p.m.: A report of alleged larceny/forgery was taken at a Main Street address.
10 a.m.: A wellness check was performed at a Main Street address.
8:26 a.m.: After a reported violation of a town bylaw at the intersection of Granite Street and Quarry Road, a verbal warning was issued.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Feb. 14
11:33 a.m.: A complaint was lodged about an animal at the intersection of Western Avenue and Essex Park Road. After a search, the animal was not located.
Monday, Feb. 13
6:39 p.m.: A report of suspicious activity was reported at a Western Avenue address.
7:14 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Spring Street and Soginese Creek Road, a written warning was issued.