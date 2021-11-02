In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Nov. 2
8:40 a.m.: An injured heron was reported on Witham Street.
Monday, Nov. 1
5:40 p.m.: Past vandalism reported on Addison Street. Police met the owner of the house who said his Ring door camera activated at 3 p.m. and showed a man knock over four of his solar lights and remove a stick that was bracing his Korean Lilac tree.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Nov. 2
12:51 a.m.: Medical emergency on Sandy Bay Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Monday, Nov. 1
8:22 p.m.: National Grid was notified of downed electrical wires on School Street.
4:22 p.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person refused ambulance services.
3:19 p.m.: A Broadway resident reported an umbrella had been stolen from the porch.
2:21 p.m.: Officers spoke with a Thatcher Road resident about blowing leaves into the roadway.
2:15 p.m.: Report of a two-car crash on Main Street. No injuries were reported. One car was towed from the scene.
1:35 p.m.: Report of a past hit-and-run incident on Smith Street.
10:52 a.m.: Report of spray-paint graffiti at the Tool Company on Granite Street. The owner of the property was notified.
7:55 a.m.: A person reported losing an iPhone in a turquoise case on High Street.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Nov. 1
5:33 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 northbound received a verbal warning for having an obstructed license plate.
4:52 p.m.: Report of a civil dispute involving two Vine Street neighbors.
Stop sign violations: Drivers were given verbal warnings during traffic stops on Pine Street at 11:24 and 11:40 a.m., Beach Street at 12:28 p.m., Crooked Lane at 3:20 p.m., and Woodholm Drive at 3:30 p.m.
3:09 and 12:54 p.m.: Two drivers on Central and School streets received a verbal and written warning, respectively, for crosswalk violations.
12:44 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for a hands-free violation.
11:04 a.m.: A driver on School Street received a written warning by speeding.
9:46 a.m.: Public Works was notified to remove a tree limb tangled in electrical wires on Magnolia Avenue.
8:55 a.m.: Comcast was notified of downed cable wires on Norwood Avenue.
6:43 a.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a written warning for speeding.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Nov. 2
7:04 a.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a citation for speeding.
Monday, Nov. 1
8:11 a.m.: Officers reposted hunting signs that were torn away on Conomo Point Road.