In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Monday, April 10
9:23 p.m.: A report was made about an animal at a Twin Light Circle address.
11:54 a.m.: Property was returned to a person.
ESSEX
Tuesday, April 11
12:55 a.m.: A report was made about suspicious activity at a Main Street address.
12:42 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Eastern Avenue, a citation was issued to the driver.
Monday, April 10
8:02 p.m.: A report was made about alleged damage and vandalism at an address at Martin and Main streets.
5:27 p.m.: A medical transport was conducted from a Southern Heights address.
3:48 p.m.: A report was made about an alleged fraud or scam at a Desoto Road address.
9:58 a.m.: After a report of a fall, an ambulance transport was conducted from a Western Avenue address.
6:49 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Western Avenue, a verbal warning was issued.
Sunday, April 9
3:25 p.m.: Notification was made about a watercraft incident in the Essex River.
12:05 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of John Wise Avenue and John Wise Lane, a written warning was issued.
11:54 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Western Avenue, a citation was issued.
11:41 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Western Avenue, a verbal warning was issued.
11:26 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Story Street, a verbal warning was issued.
10:44 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Apple Street, a verbal warning was issued.
10:37 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Apple Stop, a verbal warning was issued.
7:02 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on John Wise Avenue a citation was issued.
MANCHESTER
Monday, April 10
4:54 p.m.: A report was made about a disabled motor vehicle on the southbound lanes of Route 128. Massachusetts State Police reportedly arrived on the scene.
3:24 p.m.: A report was made about low hanging utility wires on Desmond Avenue. Verizon officials were notified.
3:15 p.m.: A report was made about a disabled motor vehicle on the southbound lanes of Route 128.
1:29 p.m.: Assistance was provided to a disabled motor vehicle operator at a North Street address.
10:18 a.m.: A report was made about a dog attack at a Sea Street address. The animal control officer was notified.
8:43 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on School Street, a verbal warning was issued for an alleged expired registration.