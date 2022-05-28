In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, May 26
11:32 p.m.: Report of threats on Patriots Circle.
9:19 p.m.: A disabled motor vehicle was reported between Grant Circle and the A. Piatt Andrew Bridge on Route 128 south.
8:32 p.m.: Police assisted another agency on Route 128 south which led to an arrest. No further information was available.
2:02 p.m.: Police took a report of a missing person at the Main Street station.
1:50 p.m.: A crash with injuries was reported on Chestnut Street.
1:01 p.m.: A crash took place on Proctor Street when a driver opened her door and another car hit it. No injuries were reported. The vehicle that was struck in the door was towed.
11:39 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was reported on a saw horse in the Church Street cemetery. Police could not locate it.
9:21 a.m.: Debris in the roadway was reported on Magnolia Avenue and Kondelin Road.
7:39 a.m.: Larceny was reported on East Main Street.
Wednesday, May 25
7:03 p.m.: A person called police to report a group of kids had scrawled offensive language in black and white spray paint a large boulder on city property near the rear of his property. The paint was still fresh, but police were unable to locate anyone nearby. Police gave the property owner permission to cover it up because it was facing his house where young children live.
9:57 p.m.: Police responded to a hit-and-run crash on Eastern Avenue at Pond Road. According to a crash report, the vehicle came out of Pond Road, failed to stop at the stop sign and struck the rear of a car as it entered Eastern Avenue. The unknown vehicle left without stopping. No injuries were reported.
ROCKPORT
Friday, May 27
2:54 a.m.: Tarrs Lane West caller spoken to after 911 hangup,
2:24 a.m.: Vehicle on Bradly Wharf ticketed.
1:26 a.m.: Person spoken to about a complaint of noise in Station Square.
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout day.
Thursday, May 26
8:23 p.m.: Caller spoken to about about an animal issue on Jerden's Lane.
7:28 p.m.: Call from Harbor Loop in Gloucester referred to Gloucester Police.
2:56 p.m.: Driver spoken to about vehicle illegally parked on Granite Street.
9:36 a.m.: Police wellness calls made to residents around town.
Mini beats conducted on Jerden's Lane at 6:50 and 9 a.m.
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout day.