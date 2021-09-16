In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Sept. 16
6:12 a.m.: Burglar alarm activation at Beauport Museum on Eastern Point Road. No action required.
12:18 a.m.: Citizen assisted at station on Main Street.
Wednesday, Sept 15
10:13 p.m.: A Needham resident reported her husband had not returned home from Good Harbor Beach. Police could not locate his truck there or at Niles Beach.
Medical emergencies on Hancock Street at 10:26 a.m., referred to another agency; Beckford Street at 6:28 p.m., when the person was taken by ambulance to a hospital; and on School Street at 9:33 p.m, when aid was given.
8:08 p.m.: Motor vehicle crash with only property damage reported at Bass Avenue and Main Street.
7:45 p.m.: Disabled vehicle on Centennial Avenue. Aid given.
Well-being checks made on Maple Street at 11:58 a.m., when the person was taken by ambulance to the hospital; Hesperus Avenue at 6:17 p.m.; and Mt. Vernon Street at 7:12 p.m., when the person could not be found.
6:09 p.m.: An individual on Western Avenue reported receiving online threats.
911 calls at 10:01 a.m. from the Cape Ann YMCA on Schoolhouse Road, 11:16 a.m. from Barker Street and 1:04 p.m. from Washington and Langsford streets, all where no action was needed; at 5:27 p.m. from Hillcrest Home on Washington Street, when service was provided; and 6 p.m. in the 15 meters area on Acacia Street, when no issue was found.
5:46 p.m.: A private party had a vehicle towed from East Main Street.
6:34 p.m.: Motor vehicle stop made on Magnolia Avenue.
4:30 p.m.: Karyanna A. Quinones, 22, of 300 Commandant Way, Apt. 106, in Chelsea was arrested after a disturbance was reported at Speedway on Main Street. She faces a charge of assault and battery on an intimate partner.
4:04 p.m.: A caller reported a group of teens had moved a bench into the roadway in the area of 525 Magnolia Tavern on Lexington Avenue and were jumping over it. All was quiet when a cruiser arrived.
2:27 p.m.: Lost or found property reported on Rocky Neck Avenue.
1:24 p.m.: Complaint lodged about parking in Port Square.
1:11 p.m.: Another agency assisted at a construction site on Maplewood Avenue.
Summonsed served to individuals on Sadler Street at 11:04 a.m., Maple Street at 11:07 a.m. and Pleasant Street at 11:09 a.m.
10:49 a.m.: Suspicious person reported at Poplar Park.
10:17 a.m.: A sex offender came into the station to register as required.
9:47 a.m.: Abandoned vehicle towed from Lloyd Street.
9:35 a.m.: Peace restored after a Mansfield Street resident reported a neighbor stole her lattice work.
8:48 a.m.: Citizen assisted on Bridgewater Street.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Sept. 15
9:43 p.m.: A driver on Mt. Pleasant Street received a written warning for expired registration.
10:46 a.m.: Medical emergency on Sandy Bay Terrace. The person refused ambulance services.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Sept. 15
11:43 p.m.: Report of a one-car accident on Middle Street. It was reported that some of the occupants left the scene in a taxi. Essex police were called to help look for those who left. All involved in the crash were eventually located and each refused ambulance services. It is unclear at this time if police have cited the driver or plan on doing so.
7:53 p.m.: Officers removed a knocked-over crosswalk sign from the roadway on School Street.
4:25 p.m.: Report of a two-car crash on Route 128 northbound. No injuries were reported. Both cars were towed from the scene. One driver received a citation for failing to stop.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Sept. 15
6:09 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a hands-free driving violation.
2:05 p.m.: Medical emergency on Apple Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
