In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Oct. 7
12:39 a.m.: A caller on Railroad Avenue reported that a group of people were drinking at the train station. A police officer restored the peace and transported one man to the hospital for leg pain.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
10:56 a.m.: A caller from Ocean Avenue reported that someone got into his wife's vehicle, but nothing was missing other than loose change.
10:32 a.m.: A Washington Street resident came into the police station to report a theft of her iPhone 13Pro, that cost her $1,099. She is having a tenant issue and although she doesn't have any proof, she suspects the tenant to have stolen the phone.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Medical emergencies on Curtis Street at 4:24 p.m. and McKay's Drive at 8:45 p.m. Both were taken by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Traffic stops: Two drivers, on Pine Street at 3:03 p.m. and Deer Hill Street at 3:19 p.m. received written warnings for speeding.
11:57 a.m.: Medical emergency on Hickory Hill Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Thursday, Oct. 7
6:44 a.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
3:04 a.m.: Report of a carbon monoxide alarm at a Main Street home. Firefighters ventilated the building and cleared shortly after.
1:40 a.m.: Lift assist on Chebacco Terrace.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
10:34 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation for speeding.
10:12 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
8:54 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a verbal warning for having an expired license and a light violation.
5:04 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
4:51 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation for a hands-free driving violation.