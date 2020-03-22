ESSEX -- In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:

Sunday, March 22

Building and area checks done throughout town at all hours of the day.

Saturday, March 21

10:29 p.m.: Alarm activation on Main Street. Building checked and, or secured.

2:46 p.m.: Agency given assistance on Landing Road.

2:32 p.m.: Animal complaint on Martin Street. Animal checked.

2:13 p.m.: Erratic operator reported on Southern Avenue. Area checked.

11:14 a.m.: Utility requested on Harry Homans Drive. Notification made.

Friday, March 20

8:04 p.m.: Firefighters dispatched for an activated alarm to Conomo Point Road. It was a false alarm. 

4:35 p.m.: Citizen assisted on Martin Street.

4:29 p.m.: 911 call placed from Eastern Avenue confirmed to have been made in error.

12:52 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported on Belcher Street. Officer responded and will file report.

12:39 p.m.: Citizen spoken to on Eastern Avenue. Report to be filed.

11:23 a.m.: Animal complaint lodged on Martin Street. Report to follow.

 

