ESSEX -- In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:
Sunday, March 22
Building and area checks done throughout town at all hours of the day.
Saturday, March 21
10:29 p.m.: Alarm activation on Main Street. Building checked and, or secured.
2:46 p.m.: Agency given assistance on Landing Road.
2:32 p.m.: Animal complaint on Martin Street. Animal checked.
2:13 p.m.: Erratic operator reported on Southern Avenue. Area checked.
11:14 a.m.: Utility requested on Harry Homans Drive. Notification made.
Building and area checks done throughout town at all hours of the day.
Friday, March 20
8:04 p.m.: Firefighters dispatched for an activated alarm to Conomo Point Road. It was a false alarm.
4:35 p.m.: Citizen assisted on Martin Street.
4:29 p.m.: 911 call placed from Eastern Avenue confirmed to have been made in error.
12:52 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported on Belcher Street. Officer responded and will file report.
12:39 p.m.: Citizen spoken to on Eastern Avenue. Report to be filed.
11:23 a.m.: Animal complaint lodged on Martin Street. Report to follow.
Building and area checks done throughout town at all hours of the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.