In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, March 23
4:56 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 54-year Gloucester resident charging her with shoplifting at Dollar General on Whistlestop Way. Police were shown a video by the store manager of the woman putting a phone charger and a couple of sodas in her coat. When confronted by store staff, the woman reportedly said she had paid for the items totaling $15.90 and left. Police were unable contact the woman before filing the shoplifting charge.
4:36 p.m.: Trespassing was reported on Washington Street.
2:29 p.m.: Harassment was reported on Western Avenue.
11:43 p.m.: Trespassing was reported Cunningham Road.
8:20 a.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 68-year-old Gloucester resident charging him with leaving the scene of property damage. Two woman came into the station to report a hit-and-run involving a black pickup. One woman said she was waiting in her car parked in a legal spot in the lot in front of Dunkin’ Donuts on Main Street when the pickup backed into her vehicle. She got out of her car, looked at the damage, and assumed the driver would exchange information. Instead, the pickup, described as a Nissan Frontier, sped off. The woman was able to obtain the license plate number. A bystander told police the same story and came to the station’s lobby to give her information as an eye witness.
1:37 a.m.: A traffic stop on Bass Avenue resulted in police planning to file a criminal complaint in court against a 29-year-old Rockport man charging him with attaching plates, having an unregistered vehicle on a public way and failing to stop or yield. When police came across a green-colored Infinity sedan, the officer queried the vehicle’s registration and it came back to a white Cadillac sedan. Police pulled over the car after the driver allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign at Bass Avenue. The driver reportedly gave police not a registration but a purchase agreement dated Sept. 6, 2022. The driver told police he believed he had 30 days to register his new vehicle and that he could put his old vehicle’s plates on it. Police told him that was not the case and that there was a seven-day transfer law when purchasing a new vehicle. The officer also noted that the purchase took place six months ago. The vehicle in question had a canceled registration. The insurance on the vehicle was active. The driver later told police he knew what he did was against the law, explaining he bought his new vehicle and added it to his insurance but was unable to register it due to unpaid fees and excise tax. He told police he put plates to the white Cadillac he has that is in need of repairs onto this car. Police told the driver he could have the vehicle towed to his residence in Rockport.
Wednesday, March 22
9:04 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on Western Avenue.
8:25 p.m.: After a motor-vehicle stop on the Route 128 Extension and School House Road, a 21-year-old Danvers resident was arrested on a charge of driving without a license and speeding.
4:36 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported in the vicinity of the former Papa Gino’s restaurant on Main Street.
4:20 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported at the intersection of Magnolia and Essex avenues.
3:57 p.m.: Peace was restored after a report of an assault at Burnham’s Field on Burnham Street.
1:45 p.m.: After a well-being check on Railroad Avenue, police arrested a 39-year-old Gloucester woman and charged her with driving under the influence of drugs. During a search warrant service at the Police Department, the woman was charged with five counts of possession of a Class B substance.
1:37 p.m.: Police took a report of harassment on Atlantic Street.
1:30 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported in the vicinity of Rose’s Oil Machine Shop on Main Street.
1:08 p.m.: Larceny was reported at Dunkin’ Donuts on Main Street.
12:34 p.m.: Police took a report of identity theft from a Shepherd Street resident.
10:45 a.m.: A hold-up alarm activation was reported at Market Basket on Gloucester Crossing Road.
8:24 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Heritage Way.
ROCKPORT
Sunday, April 2
9:45 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a Wildon Heights address.
Traffic stops made on Main Street at 8:14 p.m., whent the driver was warned about erratic operation of the vehicle; and on Thatcher Road at 9:06 p.m. and Mt. Pleasant Street at 9:26 p.m., when verbal warnings were issued.
2:56 p.m.: Fire officials were dispatched to a Jerdens Lane address.
1:12 p.m.: A report was made about lost and found property.
Saturday, April 1
6:48 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a Andrews Hollow address.
4:53 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Thatcher Road, a written warning was issued.
8:21 a.m.: An ambulance transport was conducted from a Story Street address.
1:46 a.m.: A report was made about suspicious activity at a Granite Street address.
Friday, March 31
7:26 a.m.: A report was made about a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Main Street and Railroad Avenue.
2:42 a.m.: A report was made about a motor vehicle crash on Washington Street.
Thursday, March 30
7:05 p.m.: Rescue personnel were dispatched to a Railroad Avenue address for an ambulance transport.
ESSEX
Saturday, April 1
Traffic stops were made on John Wise Avenue at 6:47 and 7 p.m., when a citation and a written warning were issued, respectively.
Friday, March 31
5:57 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Southern Avenue and Apple Street, a citation was issued.