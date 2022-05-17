In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, May 17
8:20 a.m.: A School House Road resident reported that she believes someone entered her unlocked apartment overnight and tampered with the closet.
6:32 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Grant Circle.
Monday, May 16
11:15 p.m.: Graffiti was reported at a business on Commercial Street. Police received a report of a man in a gray hoodie approximately 6-feet tall spray painting a concrete slab with the tag name “Retro.”
10:32 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Railroad Avenue.
6:47 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 39-year-old Gloucester woman on a charge of larceny from a person 65 or older. The victim told police she noticed her bank account was lower than usual and realized six checks had been cashed withdrawing money from her account, the report said. The caller said she requested a statement and found the the checks all to be made out to the woman. The caller had made out a check to the woman in April, but that was the only time she had done so. The caller alleged the woman stole six other checks from her purse, the police report said, and forged her signature to cash them. The theft amounted to $2,721. The report was forwarded to the detective division for a follow-up with the woman and the banks.
3:27 p.m.: A crash on Lepage Lane resulted in property damage only.
1:32 p.m.: A group was dispersed after a report of a city ordinance violation at Good Harbor Beach on Thatcher Road.
9:04 a.m.: A suspicious person was reported at Stage Fort Park on Hough Avenue.
9:01 a.m.: A 56-year-old resident whose address is listed as homeless was arrested on a straight arrest warrant at the Police Department/Court House on Main Street.
Sunday, May 15
3:45 p.m.: A past larceny from a recreational boat docked behind St. Peter’s Square lot, Gloucester Landing, was reported to police at the station. The theft occurred sometime overnight. The boat owner told police he went to his boat around 7:30 a.m. and noticed two removable outriggers and their mounts had been taken. Also missing was a cooler. The owner was unsure if there were any cameras nearby. Police instructed him to contact his insurance company as soon as possible.
ROCKPORT
Saturday, May 14
Area searches turned up nothing after swimmers were reported at Carlson Quarry on Quarry Road at 3:52 p.m., and on Clement Street at 10:41 p.m.
Wellness checks made to residents around town at 10 a.m. and on an individual on Seaview Street at 9:34 p.m.
8:48 p.m.: Person spoken to after a complaint was lodged about noise on Bearskin Neck.
Cars ticketed for illegally parking on High Street at 11:57 a.m., School Street at 1:18 p.m., and Granite Street at 1:50 p.m. No action was needed on Granite Street at 7:18 p.m. when a complaint was made.
6:44 p.m.: Report of burning in the area of Jerden’s Lane. It turned out to be a person grilling.
Mini beats conducted on Thatcher Road and Frank Street at 7:30 a.m. and Bearskin Neck at 5:19 p.m.
Citizens assisted on Curtis Street at 10:21 a.m. and at Millbrook Park at 1:30 p.m.
10:52 a.m.: E911 hangup from Mt. Pleasant Street. An officer spoke to the caller.
Building and area checks around town throughout the day.
Friday, May 13
E-911 hangups from Summit Avenue at 12:17 p.m. and Broadway at 10:48 p.m. An officer spoke with both callers.
Medical emergency calls: Persons taken by ambulance to a hospital from Station Square at 11:45 a.m. and Thatcher Road at 6:30 p.m. A call from Stagehill Road in Ipswich at 12:40 p.m. was referred to Ipswich.
4:16 p.m.: Citizen assisted at Millbrook Park
2:56 p.m.: Driver issued a written warning during a traffic stop on Broadway.
2:02 p.m.: A car crash reported on Causeway Street in Gloucester was referred to Gloucester.
2:01 p.m.: A couple caught stealing from a Bearskin Neck shop were issued “no trespassing” orders, and the goods were returned.
11:04 a.m.: A person reported a past crash on Lanes Farm Way.
Mini beats conducted on Jerden’s Lane at 7:03 and 10:08 a.m.
9:52 a.m.: Found property returned to owner on Railroad Avenue.
8 a.m.: Police wellness calls made to residents all over town.
Building and area checks around town throughout the day.