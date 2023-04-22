In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
ESSEX
Friday April 21
6:58 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Main Street, a written warning was issued.
1:36 a.m.: Suspicious activity was reported at Martin Street address.
ROCKPORT
Friday, April 21
3:42 a.m.: A driver was spoken to after a motor vehicle stop on Pooles Road.
Thursday, April 20
8:57 p.m.: After a traffic stop at the intersection of Thatcher Road and Water Tower Road, the driver was issued a written warning.
5:46 p.m.: A report was made about lost and found property at a Broadway address.
4:26 p.m.: A medical emergency was reported at an Alpaca Court address.
2:54 p.m.: A motor vehicle crash was reported on High Street.
11:36 a.m.: Vandalism at the intersection of High and School streets was reported.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, April 20
8:16 p.m.: A report was made about a large U-Haul vehicle parked on Pine Street.
8:14 p.m.: Officers were notified about a motor vehicle that needed a jump start on Summer Street.
8:12 p.m.: Firefighters were dispatched as mutual aid to a fire in Essex.
6:14 p.m.: A Manchester-by-the-Sea man was arrested at 1 Powder House Lane on child pornography charges.
6:14 p.m.: A woman was said to be urinating in the bushes at a Walker Road address. The woman was not found.
5:15 p.m.: A motorist was reportedly driving erratically on Pleasant Street.
4:15 p.m.: A smoke detector activated at a Central Street address.
3:07 p.m.: A person on Central Street reported alleged unemployment fraud.
12:52 p.m.: A driver was given a verbal warning after being stopped on Union Street for a hands-free violation.
2:44 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on School Street for no plate light violation, a verbal warning was issued.
2:21 a.m.: A person having difficulty breathing was taken by ambulance from The Plains to a hospital.
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, April 13
1:57 p.m.: An Acacia Street resident reported finding two small boxes of live ammunition and wanted police to take the items. The boxes contained staples and empty shells which police disposed.
10:11 a.m.: A maintenance person showed an officer a shed on Lepage Lane that was broken into sometime overnight. A leaf blower pack, edge trimmer, weed wacker and power broom were missing. Police had no suspects. The maintenance person showed police cameras in the area but none were focused on this shed.
9:51 a.m.: A report of a smell of smoke on Stillington Drive was referred to the Fire Department.
8:34 a.m.: Police retrieved a hypodermic needle on Allen Street and disposed it of safely.
Wednesday, April 12
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Prospect Street at 5:34 p.m. and Railroad Avenue at 6:26 p.m.
5:39 p.m.: After a crash on Prospect Street, a 30-year-old New Bedford resident was arrested on charges of driving without a license, furnishing a false ID or information to law enforcement and having a false ID or failing to identify himself.
5:05 p.m.: Motor-vehicle theft was reported on Friend Street.
2:59 p.m.: A disturbance on East Main Street was under investigation.
12:08 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 39-year-old Gloucester woman charging her with three counts of larceny under $1,200.
11:36 p.m.: No action was required after police took a report of fraud from Coggeshall Road.
10:34 a.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance as the former CVS Pharmacy on Main Street.
8:10 a.m.: A crash at a construction site on East Main Street was under investigation.
Tuesday, April 11
9:09 p.m.: A fish tote was reported in the traffic lanes on Route 128 south.
6:55 p.m.: An abandoned vehicle was reported on Curtis Square.
5:46 p.m.: A past hit-and-run crash with property damage only was reported on Gloucester Crossing Road.
4:11 p.m.: A fire alarm call was transferred to the Fire Department.
3:03 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported at the Cape Ann YMCA on Gloucester Crossing Road.
12:27 p.m.: Police at the station took a report of fraud.
11:34 a.m.: A 55-year-old Gloucester resident was arrested on a straight warrant at Jodrey State Fish Pier.
10:10 a.m.: A 39-year-old Gloucester woman was arrested on a charge of driving with a suspended license.
10:01 a.m.: Shoplifting was reported at the Dollar General on Whistlestop Way.
Monday, April 10
9:48 p.m.: A disturbance was reported at Tally’s Towing on Blackburn Drive.
5:38 p.m.: People going to door-to-door soliciting was reported on Cedarwood Road.
4:05 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Walker Street.
10:05 a.m.: A 33-year-old Gloucester resident was arrested on a straight warrant on Centennial Avenue. The resident was placed into custody without incident, booked and later turned over to the court.
9:55 a.m.: A 51-year-old Gloucester man was arrested on a straight arrest warrant after police noticed him sitting in a doorway on Shepherd Street. He was arrested without incident and later turned over to the court’s custody.