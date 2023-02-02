In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Feb. 1
10:19 p.m.: Police were called to assist the Fire Department with the possible need to gain access to a residence on Elm Street.
10:15 p.m.: A disturbance was reported at the 7-Eleven on Maplewood Avenue.
7:59 p.m.: A caller reported black smoke coming from a building on Pond Road. Firefighters and police cruisers were dispatched. Responders found the smoke was due to a wood stove and there were no issues.
5:52 p.m.: Police took a report of harassment at a restaurant on Main Street.
5:31 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Bass Avenue.
4:13 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was recovered on Commercial Street.
4:13 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Clifford Court.
12:12 p.m.: A larceny was reported on Washington Street.
9:59 a.m.: Trespassing was reported on Millett Street.
9:15 a.m.: A resident reported to police that someone was trying to order a new EBT card under her name. The resident said she was notified on an app saying her new card had been ordered. She then called the card holding company and told it she did not order the new card and to cancel it. The company told her that the new card was requested to go to an address in Boston, but the resident does not know anyone there. Police advised the resident to charge the PIN numbers on all her bank cards and to reach out to her bank to check for fraudulent activities.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday Feb. 1
5:51 p.m.: Fire officials performed a medical emergency ambulance transport from a High Street Court address.
11:21 a.m.: A motor vehicle was illegally parked at a Jerdens Lane address.
11:10 a.m.: Police reported a motor vehicle hit and run at an address on Penzance Road. A report was taken.
9:15 a.m.: Fire officials were dispatched to a High Street address.
12:45 a.m.: A complaint was lodged about noise on King Street Court.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
4:55 p.m.: A disabled motor vehicle reported on T Wharf.
11:29 a.m.: Fire officials were dispatched to a Wallace Road address.
11:13 a.m.: A vehicle was towed after a motor vehicle crash on Broadway.
10:16 a.m.: Fire officials transported an individual by ambulance from Millbrook Park to a hospital.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday Feb. 1
5:53 p.m.: Fire personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries on School Street. A person was transported to a medical facility and the vehicles were reportedly towed.
5:47 p.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to a Hickory Hill Road address after a report a kitchen detector was activated. The alarm was set off by smoke from cooking.
4:30 p.m.: Firefighters responded to a School Street address to aid an individual suffering complications from a previous head injury. The person was transported to a medical facility.
11:28 a.m.: Police issued a written warning to a driver after responding to a two-vehicle crash on Beach Street.
10:58 a.m.: Police received a report of vandalism on the ramp to the southbound lanes of Route 128.
8:32 a.m.: Firefighters responded to a Knight Road address on a report someone had suffered a broken finger. The person was transported to a medical facility.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
10:38 p.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to a Summer Street address on a report a man was choking. Medical service was refused.
9:47 p.m.: A motor vehicle stop on School Street resulted in the driver being issued a summons to court on a charge of having a suspended registration and an inspection violation.
6:19 p.m.: A disabled motor vehicle was reported in the northbound lanes of Route 128.
6:09 p.m.: A written warning was issued for an inspection violation to a driver during a traffic stop on the northbound lanes of Route 128.
4:27 p.m.: A written warning was issued for a speeding violation to a driver during a traffic stop n the southbound lanes of Route 128. .
2:25 p.m.: Fire officials transported a person reportedly having difficulty breathing from a School Street to a hospital.
1:55 p.m.: Fire officials transported a patient having “cardiac issues” from a School Street address to a hospital.
1:20 p.m.: Police received a report conservation signs were knocked down on the ramp to Route 128 north.
10:59 a.m.: A fire alarm at a Masconomo Street residence was activated. Firefighters found it was accidentally activated.
7:53 a.m.: Police reported a van on Beach Street was leaking gas. Police report the van was to be towed.