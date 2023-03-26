In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
ESSEX
Friday, March 24
12:38 a.m.: A report was made about suspicious activity at a John Wise Avenue address.
Thursday, March 23
5:31 p.m.: After a report a patient fell at an Island Road address, a medical transport was refused.
5:25 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Western Avenue and Pickering Street, a verbal warning was issued.
4:58 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Goodwin Court, a citation was issued.
3:17 p.m.: A complaint was made about an animal at a Haskell Court address.
GLOUCESTER
Monday, March 13
6:39 p.m.: Shoplifting was reported at Ed’s Mini Mart on Washington Street. Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 42-year-old Gloucester resident with no listed address charging him with shoplifting.
6:16 p.m.: A man trespassing by walking in the breakdown lane of Route 128 south was reported.
3:14 p.m.: A crash with injuries was reported at Exit 52 of Route 128 south. A caller related that an older vehicle with an older driver hit the guardrail then went down Exit 54. State Police were notified and responded.
1:42 p.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance at Harbor View Condominiums on Lexington Avenue.
1:40 p.m.: Peace was restored after a report of larceny at a Washington Street convenience store.
8:48 a.m.: Police took a report of fraud at the Police Department on Main Street.
2:23 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a call from Maplewood Avenue.