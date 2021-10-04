In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Oct. 4
8 a.m.: Police were dispatched to Amero Court for a report of past larceny. Upon arrival, police spoke to the caller who said that about one month ago she became aware an old neighbor was homeless. She stated that she offered him a room for a few weeks while he figured out a plan. She told police that over time she began to observe that a few things such as her prescription pills were missing or out of place. She added that when she returned home from her overnight shift, she found the door to her room forced open and her watch and several silver necklaces were gone. She had tried to get the man to return the items, but he denied ever taking them. Police have filed a criminal application against the man for two acts of larceny under $1,200 and malicious destruction of property.
7:21 a.m.: A teacher from the Gloucester Alternative Program located on Hough Avenue called to brief police on an incident with a student who was seen blowing vape smoke through his mask while outside during break.
Sunday, Oct. 3
1:14 p.m.: An individual was stuck in the elevator of Central Grammar Apartments at 10 Dale Ave.
Saturday, Oct. 2
1:38 p.m.: A resident of 49 Atlantic St. reported his Subaru Forester stolen at 9:48 a.m. He said he had parked his car in his driveway Friday night then found it was missing Saturday morning. He told police that he left his car unlocked with keys inside prior to it being stolen. The owner said that he might have located his car through an app. Mass State Police was notified to check the area of Frontage Road in Boston.
7:45 a.m.: A report of vandalism to a storm door was reported at 423 Western Ave.
7:01 a.m.: A Rockmoor Terrace resident reported that vandalism to his house. He explained that the patio furniture was knocked over and a pasta dish was thrown at the house. He is unsure who would be targeting his property as it is in the middle of the woods on a dead-end street.
Friday, Oct. 1
7:14 p.m.: Two women were reported to be under the influence and causing a problem within the restaurant. They were both asked to leave and not to return.
2:17 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Western Avenue where a woman turned over two handguns that have since been logged in and placed in a police locker.
12:40 p.m.: An injured raccoon was reported at 86 Dennison St.
11:30 a.m.: Police were dispatched to Market Basket at Gloucester Crossing for a report of a customer who had caused a disturbance but had since left. Upon arrival, police spoke with a manager who said the woman had been coming to the store over the last few days to return cans and bottles. He further explained that there is a limit to how many items may be returned each day and the woman became frustrated and began slamming her hand against the glass at the customer service window. She then left the store.
The manager did not want to press criminal charges.
ROCKPORT
Monday, Oct. 4
4:33 a.m.: Medical emergency on Millbrook Park. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital inGloucester.
Sunday, Oct. 3
5:01 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Mt. Pleasant Street was ticketed.
11:30 a.m.: Report of a bird inside a Pigeon Hill Street home. Animal Control was unavailable. Officers were able to remove the bird around a half hour later.
Medical emergencies on Sandy Bay Terrace at 2:01 a.m. and School Street at 11:02 a.m. Both were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Saturday, Oct. 2
11:13 p.m.: Medical emergency on South Street. The person refused ambulance services.
2:15 p.m.: A driver on Mt. Pleasant Street received a written waring for failing to stop.
2:07 p.m.: Report of a basement flood on Main Street. Public Works shut the home's water line off.
9:43 a.m.: An illegally parked car on Eden Road was tagged.
Friday, Oct. 1
10:06 a.m.: Report of a verbal argument regarding a parked moving truck on Old Penzance Road. Officers found the truck was parked legally and cleared shortly after.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, Oct. 3
10:38 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a citation for a stop sign violation.
Speeding: Two drivers received written warnings during traffic stops on Burnham Lane at 7:35 p.m. and Lincoln Street at 8:44 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
10:36 p.m.: First responders provided mutual aid to a medical call at Endicott College in Beverly.
Friday, Oct. 1
10:47 p.m.: Robert Mitchell, 50, of 505 Summer St. in Manchester, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of liquor after police said he collided with a car on Raymond Street. No injuries were reported. Both cars were towed.
12:15 a.m.: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a court summons for operating with revoked registration and an expired license.
ESSEX
Sunday, Oct. 3
4:17 a.m.: Cormac Dowling, 42, of Essex was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of liquor after police said he crashing his car into the Causeway Bridge's side barrier. No injuries were reported. Dowling reportedly abandoned his car, and took off on foot shortly after the crash. Officers tracked him down 10 minutes later. Dowling was also cited for leaving the scene of an accident and a marked lanes violation. He was arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Monday morning.
1:13 a.m.: Report of a car hitting a telephone pole on Conomo Point Road. No injuries were reported. National Grid was called to the scene to fix the pole.
Saturday, Oct. 2
9:28 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation for speeding.
5:44 p.m.: A driver on Main Street was issued a criminal application for driving with suspended registration and driving an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle. The car was towed.
Medical emergencies on Wood Drive at 6:42 p.m. and Water Street at 8:14 p.m. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
4:53 p.m.: Report of a moving company causing a disturbance on Lebaron Road. No further information is available at this time. The matter is under investigation.
1:24 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person refused ambulance services.
Friday, Oct. 1
3:10 p.m.: Lift assist on Pickering Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
10:51 a.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a citation for speeding.