In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, Dec. 25
Police took a report of a disturbance at a hair salon on Main Street.
Saturday, Dec. 24
5:21 p.m.: Police responded to a Washington Street apartment after a caller said she found a former male acquaintance in her apartment unannounced. The male had since left. Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 24-year-old Gloucester man charging him with breaking and entering to commit a misdemeanor. According to the report, police spoke with the caller who told them a former male acquaintance had been trying to contact her for more than 2 years. The woman said the man had created numerous Facebook and Instagram accounts trying to contact her for more than a year. She had not seen him in person in more than a year. The report states she continued to block his accounts and avoid any contact from him. On Dec. 19, the man sent her a message on Facebook from another account. He deleted this before she viewed it. At 4:45 p.m., she found the man standing inside her apartment while cleaning. She told police he had walked around the residence to the right side rear door leading to the upstairs staircase. He went in, went upstairs, went to the apartment door and opened the unlocked apartment door and entered. The woman told him to get out and that he was not welcome. The report states the man said “he needed a place to hide from the ‘organ harvesters.’” She said from the man’s demeanor, he appeared to be on something. She was unsure why he came to her apartment and was concerned about his intent. The man told her he had knocked, but she did not hear anything. The report went on to say the man did not leave immediately but eventually did so when told. The woman went downstairs and told her father, who walked around the property to confirm the man was gone. The woman gave a description to police, but they could not locate him. Police informed the woman about how to seek a harassment order before planning to seek the breaking and entering charge.
12:54 p.m.: A disabled motor-vehicle was towed from Eastern Avenue and the Route 128 extension.
Crashes with property damage only at 12:21 p.m. on Main Street; and at 12:12 p.m. at Grant Circle and Washington Street.
Friday, Dec. 23
6:35 p.m.: After a report of a disturbance on Rockland Street, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 28-year-old Weymouth man charging him with vandalizing property for breaking a window and also a storm door screen for allegedly trying to get into an upstairs apartment after being told to leave the property.
Debris in the roadway reported during storm: At 6:28 p.m. on Witham Street; at 5:18 p.m. on Western Avenue; at 4:49 p.m. on Washington Street; at 3:05 p.m. on Bennett Street North; at 2:35 p.m. on Flume Road; at 2:34 p.m. on Reynard Street; at 2:32 p.m. on Concord Street; at 2:28 p.m. on Bass Avenue; at 2:26 p.m. on Essex Avenue at Tony Tally’s Auto Sales; at 2:03 p.m. on Cleveland Place; at 2:01 p.m. on Eastern Avenue; at 12:36 p.m. at King Philip and Uncas roads; at 10:50 a.m. on Saville Road; at 10:24 a.m. on Rocky Neck Avenue; at 8:59 a.m. on Oceanview Drive where a tree was blocking the roadway before it was removed by the DPW; at 8:46 a.m. on Locust Lane; at 6:57 a.m. on Coggeshall Road; at 6:02 a.m. on Concord and Bray streets; 5:30 a.m. at Mussel Point Road and Hesperus Avenue.; at 4:54 a.m. on Woodward and Essex avenues; and at 3:29 a.m. on Washington Street.
Crashes with property damage only was reported on Gloucester Crossing Road in the vicinity of Dollar Tree at 2:09 p.m., and on Main Street at 3:52 p.m..
1:31 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on Alpine Court. There was a report of smoke coming from the basement due to an oil burner. A technician arrived on scene to fix the issued.
10:32 a.m.: Police took a report of identity fraud from a caller who said that someone used her identify while being treated at Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street last evening.
5:24 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on Clarendon Street with a 911 call for a fire alarm going off and at 4:59 a.m. on Bass Avenue and Atlantic Road where powerlines were reported sparking. Police did not find lines sparking in the area.
2:36 a.m.: Public Works was called out to the pump station on Poplar Street. A cruiser reported the gas pumps were not working. The DPW was notified and fixed the issued.
Thursday, Dec. 22
9:25 p.m.: After a report of a crash on Western Avenue with property damage only, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 17-year-old juvenile charging him or her with leaving the scene of property damage, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, a marked lanes violation, operating under the influence of liquor, being in possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and being a person under 21 in possession of liquor. The crash report states a car was traveling on Leslie O Johnson Road and made a wide right turn onto Centennial Avenue, striking another car that was turning left. The first car the sped up and apparently struck two parked cars on the righthand side of Centennial Avenue, damaging their drivers’ sides. The first car, a 2010 Honda, continued down Centennial Avenue striking the rear of a fifth car three consecutive times while it was stopped at the intersection of Centennial and Western avenues. The Honda then turned left onto Western Avenue and drove on the traffic island and then back onto the roadway and stopped. The crash report stated the driver “appeared to be highly intoxicated,” and the Honda sustained heavy front-end damage.
5:39 p.m.: A past burglary was reported on Norwood Heights. A caller reports someone may have been sleeping in the neighbor’s unoccupied house.
5:18 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Washington and Poplar streets.
4:39 p.m.: No action was required for a report to assist the Fire Department at Heights at Cape Ann.
2:21 p.m.: An abandoned motor vehicle was reported on Gloucester Crossing Road.
1:24 p.m.: Police took a report of fraud on Bass Avenue.
1:10 a.m.: After a report of suspicious activity at the State Fish Pier on Parker Street, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 38-year-old Revere man charging him with driving without a license, driving with a revoked registration and having an uninsured vehicle on a public way.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday Dec. 28
11:20 a.m.: A verbal warning was given during a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Southern Avenue and Apple Street.
Tuesday Dec. 27
12: 6 a.m.: Fire officials transported a patient from a Martin Street address.
12:21 a.m.: Fire officials transported a patient with abdominal pain from a Cogswell Court address.
Monday Dec. 26
5:39 p.m.: Fire officials were dispatched to a Tara Road address.
Sunday Dec. 25
9:12 p.m.: Fire officials reported they transported a patient from an Eastern Avenue address.
4:45 p.m.: Police reported a motor vehicle accident on John Wise Avenue.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Jan. 2
Traffic stops made on School Street at 1:42 a.m. for driving without headlights, assistance given; on Deer Hill Street at 12:26 p.m., when the driver was issued a court summons for driving with a license suspension; and on Route 128 southbound at 10:29 p.m. for a marked lanes violation, when the driver was given a verbal warning.
8:52 p.m.: A deceased deer was reported on Route 128 southbound. Public Works was notified.
8:42 p.m.: Firefighters assisted a person in getting into his or her car after locking the keys inside at The Plains.
3:42 p.m.: A commercial alarm activated on Lincoln Street. The building was secure.
Citizens assisted at the police station at 9:40 a.m. requesting a police report on a Friend Street incident, and at 11:03 a.m. when a person requested to speak to an officer.
12:53 a.m.: Parking violation reported on Beach Street. Driver of car parked in lot told to move it.
Sunday, Jan. 1
Traffic stops made on School Street at 9:5 p.m. for no headlights and at 10:22 p.m. for a stop sign violation. Both drivers were given verbal warnings.
5:34 p.m.: Possible disabled vehicle reported on Beach Street. The driver contacted a private tow company.
Medical aid calls: The rescue squad responded to School Street at at 8:36 a.m. for an individual complained of chest and shoulder pain, and again at 3:04 p.m. for a person with a possible broken knee. Both refused ambulance services.
Burglar alarm activations at a Norton’s Point home at 2:05 a.m. and at a School Street commercial building at 1:03 p.m. Both buildings were checked and secured.
11:46 a.m.: A hawk was stuck in wire on Summer Street. Animal control was notified.
11:26 a.m.: Mutual aid given to Essex police in their town.
12:03 p.m.: Vehicle got stuck on lawn on Forest Street. The driver was given a ride home.
Saturday, Dec. 31
4:37 p.m.: Request for Fire Department on Summer Street. Sprinkler issued found in building.
3:30 p.m.: Report of possible disabled vehicle in Essex. Essex Police notified
Sunday Dec. 25
6:40 p.m.: Fire officials responded to a Magnolia Avenue address after a report someone was choking. Assistance was reportedly refused.
5:16 p.m.: Police received a report of a disabled motor vehicle on Ocean Street. The car reportedly had a dead battery.
4:31 p.m.: Police received a report of a suspicious person at a Rockwood Heights Road address. A man said to be wearing camo clothing and carrying a rifle was spoken to and the situation was reportedly resolved.
4:29 p.m.: Fire officials responded to a Hidden Ledge Road address after a report someone was having difficulty breathing. Medical assistance was reportedly refused.
1:33 p.m.: Police and fire officials responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in Rockport.
12:45 a.m.: Police and fire officials responded to a Magnolia Avenue address after a report of a motor vehicle accident. Police reported an occupant of the vehicle fled from the scene. The vehicle was reportedly towed.
Saturday Dec. 24
10:09 p.m.: Fire officials responded to a report a person on Brook Street was suffering seizures.
7:38 p.m.: Police responded to a report a motor vehicle disabled on Beach Street. The vehicle was later reported to have been out of gas.
6:50 p.m.: Fire officials responded to a Brook Street address after a report a person was suffering seizures.
9:47 a.m.: Police and fire officials responded to a report an automobile had been hit by an 18-wheeled vehicle on Pleasant Street.
9:22 a.m.: Authorities responded to a School Street address after a report utility wires had collapsed to the ground.
4:08 a.m.: Fire officials transported a patient to a medical facility after a report of difficulty in breathing.
2:20 a.m.: Fire officials and State Police responded to a report of a vehicle roll-over on the northbound lanes of Route 128. A patient was transported to a nearby hospital.
1:40 a.m.: Police arrested a West Haven, Connecticut man on charges related to the theft of a stolen license plate.
ESSEX
Thursday, Dec. 29
12:49 a.m.: A driver was given a verbal warning on Route 128 northbound near mile marker 53.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Citizens assisted on John Wise Avenue at 9:53 p.m.
5:59 p.m.: Assistance given on Story Street after a welfare check was requested.
2:53 p.m.: A Southern Avenue property was checked and secured after an alarm activation.
E-911 hangups: Calls made from Story Street at 11:21 a.m., when notification was made, and Western Avenue at 1:42 p.m., when caller could not be found.
12:40 p.m.: A welfare check requested on John Wise Avenue.
Traffic stops made on John Wise Avenue at 7:16 and 7:25 a.m., when a citation and verbal warning were issued, respectively; on Martin Street at 10:27 a.m., when a written warning was issued; and on Southern Avenue at Apple Street at 11:20 am., when a verbal warning was given.
10:35 a.m.: Fire Department dispatched to Southern Avenue. It was a false alarm.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Traffic stops made on Southern Avenue at Forest Street at 11:10 a.m., when a written warning was issued, and John Wise Avenue at 8:53 p.m., when a citation was issued.
5:12 p.m.: Property on Harlow Street at Lufkin Street checked and secured after suspicious activity reported.
4:43 p.m.: E-911 hangup call from Main Street confirmed accidental.
Citizens assisted on John Wise Avenue at 9:29 a.m. and 12:29 p.m.
11:10 a.m.: Traffic hazard reported on Conomo Point Road at Sumac Drive. Notification made.
5:51 a.m.: Notification made regarding an animal complaint on John Wise Avenue.
12:21 a.m.: The Fire Department ambulance squad transported to a hospital from Cogswell Court an individual having abdominal pain.
Monday, Dec. 26
9:29 p.m.: Complaint lodged about an animal on Eastern Avenue. Notification made.
5:39 p.m.: In response to an alarm activation, the Fire Department pumper and ladder truck dispatched to Tara Road. It was a false alarm.
Sunday, Dec. 25
10:02 p.m.: Alarm activation on Main Street. Buildlng checked and secured
9:33 p.m.: Assistance regarding an animal complaint given on Eastern Avenue.
9:12 p.m.: A person who fell was taken by the Fire Department ambulance to a hospital from Eastern Avenue.
8:49 p.m.: Traffic hazard reported on Forest Avenue. Notification made.
4:54 p.m.: A Main Street was checked following a report of suspicious activity.
4:45 p.m.: A vehicle was towed after a crash on John Wise Avenue. No injuries were reported.
E-911 hangups: Callers spoken to on Essex Parker Road at 10:17 a.m. and Conomo Point Road at 2:42 p.m.
1:21 p.m.: An individual was assisted on Southern Avenue.
10:55 a.m.: Police assisted firefighters on Chebacco Terrace.