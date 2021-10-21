In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Oct. 20
5:30 p.m.: Jacques Rodolosi, 36, of 2 Shepherd St. Apt. 3, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting and a straight arrest warrant.
Another man was summonsed for shoplifting.
Police at Shaws Grocery store on Eastern Avenue say they saw one man remove sunglasses from a rack and place them on his head over his ball cap while the other placed a bag of candy in his back pocket and zipped it shut and later purchased a bag of popcorn and a soda.
After these men exited the store, police informed them that they been observed stealing and should go back into the store and pay for the items. One man was extremely apologetic and said Rodolosi took the items and placed into the backpack that he was carrying. Police explained that both were seen stealing items.
Police say the men stole a pack of Lifesaver gummies, Polar ice drink, Sour Bite candies, ramen noodles, SpaghettiOs, Red Bull drinks, Chef Boyardee, Gold Maple syrup, Frigo cheese sticks, Bridgeford Pepperoni, Beef a Roni and sunglasses. The total came to $58.70.
It was learned later that there was a warrant for Rodolosi on charges of possession of class A and class E drugs. He was placed under arrest.
The man who was summonsed was brought back to the store where the items were photographed and turned over to the Shaws manager. He was given a verbal no-trespass order by the manager.
4:31 p.m.: An accident at Grant Circle occurred when the driver of car one dropped a bottle and tried to retrieve it but then struck the rear of car two which then struck the rear of car three. There were no injuries.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
4:30 p.m.: A caller from 79 Prospect St. reported that her package was stolen from outside of her home.
10:25 a.m.: Police were dispatched to 39 Prospect St. for a report of a past vandalism and trespassing. When they arrived, police spoke with the homeowner who explained that on Oct. 15 she noticed that one of the bulbs in the motion light mounted atop ]her garage had been “smashed” and the glass from the bulb was scattered in her driveway.
9 a.m.: A resident called to report that two of his unlocked cars were entered overnight.
9 a.m.: A caller reported that his motor vehicle had been stolen from his driveway overnight.
8:56 a.m.: Animal control was notified that there was a pit bull loose in the area of 114 Magnolia Ave.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Oct. 20
2:37 p.m.: National Grid was notified of downed electrical wires on Curtis Street.
1:20 p.m.: Officers assisted two kayakers off Bearskin Neck back to shore.
6:25 a.m.: Officers spoke with a person on Cathedral Avenue who was doing loud outdoor work before 7 a.m.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Oct. 20
5:35, 1:49 p.m. and 9:19 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Central and Church streets and Route 128 southbound. All three refused ambulance services.
1:24 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a verbal warning for speeding.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Oct. 20
7:59 p.m.: Report of a car hitting a deer on Western Avenue. There were no injuries reported and the car sustained minor damage. The deer had ran away by the time officers arrived on scene.
2:23 p.m.: Report of a road rage incident on Route 128 southbound. Officers spoke with the driver allegedly involved in the dispute on John Wise Avenue. No further issues were reported.
12:39 p.m.: Lift assist on Story Street.