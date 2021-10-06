In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Oct. 6
12:25 a.m.: James R. Tatten III, 60, of Watertown was arrested on charges of driving while drunk — a second offense, not being in possession of his license and a marked lanes violation.
Police saw a Subaru traveling north on Wheeler Street by Riverview Road at 7 mph, where the speed limit is 25 mph. After following the driver, police pulled the car over at the intersection of Wheeler and Apple streets. Police observed a strong odor of alcohol coming from the car, and the passenger noted that she had too much to drink and had asked her friend to drive her home. The driver, later identified as Tatten, told police the car was a standard which he wasn’t familiar with and that is why he was having a hard time taking it out of gear. When asked for his license, Tatten said that he did not have it on him. Tatten reportedly said he had had a couple of drinks as well. After a field sobriety test, police determined that Tatten was under the influence and he was arrested.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
8:48 p.m.: A woman outside the Yellow Sub Shop, 73 Pleasant St, was pushed off of her bike by a man with dreadlocks. The man then took her bag and ran off. Police conducted a search of the area but found no signs of the man.
7:57 p.m.: A caller from Veterans Way reported that she received threats over the phone from an older boy.
6:06 p.m.: A car traveling on Maplewood Avenue approaching Gloucester Avenue was struck by a second car traveling on Gloucester Avenue which failed to stop at a posted stop sign at Maplewood Avenue. The second car left without stopping. A 3-month-old infant in the first car but did not appear to be injured but a passenger complained about back injuries and was transported to the hospital.
A short time later, the driver of the second vehicle was found at his home nearby. He told police that the first car side-swiped his and when he was asked why he left he explained that he was scared. Police are seeking criminal complaints and issued him a citation.
2:30 p.m.: A manager of the Eastern Point Yacht Club came to the station lobby to report a vehicle was stolen from club property sometime between Sunday and Tuesday. The keys had been in the motor vehicle and there are no suspects at this time.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Medical emergencies at Millbrook Park at 9:21 a.m. and Broadway at 4:21 p.m., when each patient was taken by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester, and on Curtis Street at 11:01 a.m., when the person refused ambulance services.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Traffic stops: Between 1 and 7 p.m., five drivers on Pine Street, Newport Park, Woodholm Road and Brice Lane received verbal warnings for speeding.
11:58 a.m.: Verizon was notified of a low-hanging wire on Pipeline Road.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Oct. 6
1:06 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a verbal warning for speeding.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
9:52 and 9:56 p.m.: Two drivers on Southern Avenue received verbal warnings for operating without headlights and a marked lanes violation, respectively.
8:28 p.m.: Medical emergency on Winthrop Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
12:12 p.m.: Officers assisted a lost hiker out of the woods by Andrews Street.