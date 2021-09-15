In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Sept. 15
8:48 a.m.: Citizen assisted on Bridgewater Street.
Complaints about parking on Main Street in area of Home Style Laundry at 5:49 a.m. and at Smith and Pleasant streets at 8:45 a.m.
Medical emergencies on Elm Street at 2:07 a.m., person taken by ambulance to the hospital; and at O'Maley Innovation Middle School on Cherry Street at 8:19 a.m., referred to another agency.
7:18 a.m.: Motor vehicle with property damage only at Thatcher and Rockports roads.
Vandalism reported on Dodge Street at 6:57 a.m. and of a bus overnight at O'Maley Innovation Middle School on Cherry Street at 7:18 a.m.
2:51 a.m.: Burglar alarm activation at Beauport Museum on Eastern Point Boulevard. Property checked.
Property checks on Millett Street at 1:06 a.m. and Railroad Avenue at 1:57 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Medical emergencies at Central Grammar Apartments on Dale Avenue at 2:55 p.m., Concord Street at 8:49 p.m. and Railroad Avenue at 10:19 p.m., when service was given.
10:02 p.m.: Complaint about noise on Veterans Way.
Citizens assisted at 7-Eleven on Maplewood Avenue, on Brier Neck Road at 6:01 p.m. and Veterans Way at 9:46 p.m.
Well-being checks done at 5:43 p.m. at the Our Lady of Good Voyage rectory on Prospect Street and at 9 p.m. at Washington Street and Centennial Avenue.
Complaints about parking on Proctor Street at 2:16 pm. and in Stop & Shop lot on Thatcher Road at 7:27 p.m.
7:20 p.m.: Vandalism of Bus No. 8 at O'Maley Innovation Middle School on Cherry Street reported. The damage had been called in previously.
7:06 p.m.: Another agency assisted on Dolliver Neck Road.
Disturbances reported at the Our Lady of Good Voyage rectory on Prospect Street at 10:35 a.m. and Bananas on Main Street at 6:50 p.m..
4:44 p.m.: A person came into the station to report a larceny.
4:13 p.m.: Disabled vehicle reported on Route 128 south. No action needed.
Suspicious persons reported at Magnolia Library on Lexington Avenue at 11:06 a.m. and on Pew Avenue at 3:12 p.m..
1:55 p.m.: Complaint of debris in roadway on Western Avenue transferred to Public Works.
1:27 p.m.: A person came into to the station to report harassment.
Burglar alarm activations on Sea Fox Lane at 10:39 a.m., Edgemoor Road at 11:39 a.m. and Raven Lane at 12:42 p.m. Buildings checked.
11:24 a.m.: Traffic stop made in area of Walgreens on Main Street.
11:14 a.m.: A Concord Street resident reported identity theft or fraud.
10:25 a.m.: Prisoner transported to Salem District Court.
10:04 a.m.: Attempt made to serve warrant on LePage Lane.
9:41 a.m.: A 17 year-old was arrested on Millett Street on straight warrant.
9:13 a.m.: Suspicious motor vehicle reported at Beeman Elementary School on Cherry Street. It was a private investigator.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Sept. 14
4:26 p.m.: Report of fraud on Whale Cove Road. A person reported putting a deposit on a vacation home that had been foreclosed. The matter is under investigation.
Medical emergencies on Sandy Bay Terrace at 7:26 a.m. and Country Club Road at 3:46 p.m. Both persons were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
1:29 p.m.: Report of a minor two-car accident on Broadway. Both drivers exchanged information.
11:56 p.m.: A Granite Street resident reported a front window had been damaged. Police said this was in relation to a vandalism arrest made last Thursday.
11:19 a.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Sept. 14
6:47 p.m.: Report of a dog bite on Arbella Street. Minimal injuries were reported. Animal Control is investigating the matter.
11:05 a.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a verbal warning for having expired registration. The driver was able to renew the registration online before being dismissed by the officer.
1:35 a.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for having defective equipment and an inspection sticker violation.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Sept. 15
12:13 a.m.: Lift assist on Main Street.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
7:48 a.m.: Report of a driver knocking down a mailbox on Western Avenue and leaving the scene. The matter is under investigation.