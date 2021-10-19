In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Oct. 18
4:15 p.m.: Police dispatched to the Addison Gilbert Hospital parking lot to take a report of malicious destruction of property met the caller who stated that her red Volvo had been keyed and directed officers to the car which was legally parked in the rear lot. Police found large scratches that ran from the driver-side door, over the rear-driver side door, to the rear left side of the car. She said she had parked at 3:18 p.m. and noticed the scratches at 4 p.m. which prompted her to contact the police. Police then spoke with the security officer, who checked security footage of the area where the woman had parked. The woman had parked in a blind spot and no video footage was available.
3:14 p.m.: A Friend Street resident walked into the police station to report that his neighbor keeps touching his garage door. He stated that he has installed video cameras to record the neighbor if he does it again.
11 a.m.: A caller reported that he had ordered a package of CBD medications with a tracking number stating it was delivered to Heights of Cape Ann common area. He told police he has not found the package where the tracking stated it should be and complained that the postal worker just drops packages on a couch in the common area. The caller added that he has complained to the postal service and the practice has not changed.
9:49 a.m.: A man walked into the station to report that his company vehicle was stolen from from 15 Kettle Cove. He stated that the vehicle was last seen on Oct. 15 when an employee returned it to the Kettle Cove address. Police filled out a stolen motor vehicle report.
ROCKPORTMonday, Oct. 18
2:24 p.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a written warning for an inspection sticker violation.
11:53 a.m.: Medical emergency on Bearskin Neck. The person refused ambulance services.
10:47 a.m.: Officers contacted Essex Greenbelt regarding trash found at the Little Parker Pit off Rowe Avenue.
10:43 a.m.: A National Grid employee notified officers that a crew was inspecting gas lines by Front Beach on Main Street.
9:51 a.m.: Officers assisted with a no-contact order on Main Street.
7:14 a.m.: Animal Control transported an injured fox found Sunday on Curtis Street to a rehabilitation facility.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Oct. 18
1:14 p.m.: Report filed regarding a past hit-and-run accident on Beach Street.
10:14 a.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
ESSEXMonday, Oct. 18
9:50 p.m.: The Fire Department pumped out water from a flooded basement on Southern Avenue.
6:18 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
11:33 a.m.: An officer assisted a Chebacco Terrace resident who was locked out of his or her home.