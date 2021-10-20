In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Oct. 20
3:09 p.m.: A Mt. Pleasant Street resident reported a person in Los Angeles opened a bank account in his or her name. The matter is under investigation.
2:03 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Railroad Avenue.
2 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a written warning for a stop sign violation.
1:40 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of an injured bird inside the Blue Lobster Restaurant on Mt. Pleasant Street.
1:20 p.m.: A driver on Pleasant Street received a written warning for a stop sign violation.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Oct. 20
2:16 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 northbound received a verbal warning for obstructing traffic.
1:40 p.m.: Medical emergency on Walker Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
12:59 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 northbound received a written warning for having an expired inspection sticker.
11:16 a.m.: National Grid was notified of a struck gas line on Forest Lane.
6:54 a.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
ESSEX
Thursday, Oct. 21
6:22 a.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation for speeding.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Medical emergencies on Martin Street at 8:08 a.m., Chebacco Terrace at 11:51 a.m., and Highland Road at 6:40 p.m. The three persons were taken by ambulance to a hospital.
2:44 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a citation for speeding.
1:07 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for failing to yield.
10:20 a.m.: Report of vandalism to a car on Western Avenue. The matter is under investigation.
9:59 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for hands-free driving and inspection sticker violations.