In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, July 19
10:45 p.m.: Stolen property was reported on Ye Olde County Road.
10 p.m.: Police received a call from someone who said she saw a Facebook post from someone stating that she took a no-parking sign from the Lobsta Land restaurant on Causeway Street.
Police were able to locate the person who made the post, and on July 20, an officer went to the address and the sign was handed over to him. The officer returned the sign to the restaurant.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Pond Road at 11:26 a.m., Eastern Avenue at 11:43 a.m., Summer Street at 8:10 p.m., and Rogers and Washington streets at 8:42 p.m.
5:27 p.m.: A 31-year-old Gloucester resident was arrested on a straight arrest warrant, and charges of driving without a license, and a railroad crossing violation on Maplewood Avenue.
While an officer was monitoring traffic on Maplewood Avenue and Shepherd Street, he saw the railroad safety gates at the crossing activate, a report said.
Police then saw a red Chevrolet pickup fail to stop at the signal, drive right into the lowered crossing gate and head east into downtown on Maplewood Avenue. The gate bounced up over the hood of the truck and ultimately, completely over the roof and the truck bed. The pickup continued through the train crossing without stopping.
The officer stopped the pickup in Shaw’s Supermarket’s parking lot at 7 Railroad Ave. A lieutenant who also saw the pickup strike the crossing gate arrived until another officer could also respond to assist.
The pickup driver told police he did not have a license and handed the officer a Guatemalan passport. Police identified the driver and found he had a straight arrest warrant out of Gloucester District Court.
Police arrested the driver on the warrant and filed the additional charges.
2:57 p.m.: Loitering was reported at Rose Baker Senior Center on Manuel F. Lewis Street.
2:45 p.m.: Police took a report of a missing person on Willow Street.
1:40 p.m.: A larceny was reported at the Beauport Hotel on Commercial Street.
12:37 p.m.: A crash with injuries was reported in the vicinity of the Gloucester VFW on Eastern Avenue.
Police arrived to see two vehicles in the south traveling lane facing opposite directions.
The driver of a 2018 Honda told police that something got in his eye and he started rubbing it and the next thing he knew he was in an crash on the other side of the road. The driver refused medical treatment.
The driver of a 2023 Honda said he saw the 2018 Honda swerve into his lane and hit the guardrail and he tried to swerve to avoid it and it ended up sideswiping his car. A witness gave a similar account.
The driver of the 2023 Honda and both passengers were taken by ambulance to Beverly Hospital. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, July 27
11:58 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was made from a Blueberry Lane address.
4:36 p.m.: A report of alleged larceny/forgery/fraud was made at an Old Garden Road address.
11:36 a.m.: A report of alleged larceny/forgery/fraud was made at a Granite Street address.
9:41 a.m.: A report was made about utility wires down at a Doyle Cove Road address. The utility company was notified.
Wednesday, July 26
6:15 p.m.: A report was made about an animal at a Dock Square address. Someone was reportedly spoken to.
11:07 a.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted at a Granite Street address.
9:07 a.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted at a Curtis Street address.
9 a.m.: After an alleged violation of a town bylaw at a Penzance Road address, a person was reportedly spoken to.
7:22 a.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted at a Frank Street address.
1:35 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Granite Street, a verbal warning was issued.
Tuesday, July 25
8:26 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Broadway, a verbal warning was issued.
1:32 p.m.: A report was made about an animal on Thatcher Road.
12:55 p.m.: A report was made about an animal at a Cherry Street address. Someone was reportedly spoken to.
10:41 a.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was refused at a Granite Street address.
6:40 a.m.: An emergency medical ambulance transport was conducted at a Pasture Road address.