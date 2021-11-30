In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Nov. 24
Burglar alarm activations at Market Basket on Gloucester Crossing Road at 10:41 a.m., in a mud room of Rockholm Road home at 1:32 p.m., and at TD Bank on Harbor Loop at 11:53 p.m. Buildings checked and, or secured.
Unwelcome guests reported at the Pilot House on Porter Street at 6:54 p.m., and Drift Cafe on Main Street at 11:27 p.m. Peace restored in both instances.
8:01 p.m.: Suspicious motor vehicle parked on Bennett Street North for several hours. Police could not locate it.
7:30 p.m.: Well-being check on Eastern Avenue.
7:02 p.m.: Citizen assisted on Woodward Avenue.
911 calls from Gloucester Crossing Road at 9:42 a.m., Concord Street at 10:18 a.m. confirmed accidental, Wolf Hill Road at 3:44 p.m., when nothing was found, and Harbor View Condos on Lexington Avenue at 6:16 p.m.
Complaints about parking concerning paving trucks at Thurston Point Road and Wheeler Street at 10:51 a.m., and non-handicapped vehicle in a handicapped spot on Mansfield Street at 5:12 p.m.
Motor vehicle crashes with property damage reported at Poplar and Cherry streets at 12:29 p.m., on Summer Street at 4:42 p.m., Western Avenue at 4:44 p.m., and Cambridge Avenue at 7:35 p.m. when a UPS truck was said to be “dangling” over the sea wall.
Motor vehicle stops on Parker Street at 11:29 a.m. and at Maplewood Avenue and Derby Street at 9:34 a.m., when a citation or written warning was issued, and on Magnolia Avenue at 4:44 p.m.
3:45 p.m.: Hypodermic needle found within HR Block on Warren Street retrieved and disposed of safely.
2:03 p.m.: Defendant in an abuse prevention order case turned over keys on Eastern Avenue without incident, Plaintiff to pick them up at station.
1:40 p.m.: Animal control at the Heights of Cape Ann off Essex Avenue. Animal not found.
Medical emergencies on Vine Street at 10:19 a.m., Pearl Street related to COVID-19 at 11:22 a.m., and at Lone Gull Cafe on Main Street at 1:35 p.m., all referred to another agency.
1:12 p.m.: Abandoned motor vehicle on Taylor Street. No action needed.
Debris in the roadway, a boulder, said to be in the breakdown lane on Washington Street at Costa Drive at 10:53 a.m., could not be located; and Route 128 south across from Sudbay’s at 12:53 p.m.
11:56 a.m.: An officer spoke to a person at the Heights of Cape Ann off Essex Avenue about a license to carry a firearm.
10:59 a.m.: An arrest warrant could not be served on Elwell Street.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
5:39 p.m.: A person came into the police station lobby to report fraud. She said she had received an email purportedly from “Peter at The Geek Squad at Best Buy.” Peter told her she owed $300, which she paid thinking he was telling the truth. She said she was not sure how as she gave out no bank account numbers, but Peter changed the $300 to $3,000. She notified the bank which froze the account and gave her new cards and new account numbers. She wanted a report on file in case the bank needs a police report.
8:59 a.m.: A person called from Wingaersheek Beach on Atlantic Road to report his dog was just attacked by another dog.
ROCKPORT
Medical emergencies: Eleven people were transported by ambulance to a hospital between Wednesday and Sunday. Two refused ambulance services. One person received medical services on site.
Sunday, Nov. 28
9:56 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a coyote that had been seen walking outside a Pleasant Street over the past week.
Saturday, Nov. 27
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the day.
Friday, Nov. 26
3:43 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of the apartment on Millbrook Park.
9:33 a.m.: Officers spoke with two Railroad Avenue neighbors involved in a dispute.
7:21 a.m.: The Fire Department was notified of a broken water pipe inside a Danvin Court kitchen.
Thursday, Nov. 25
11:10 a.m.: Officers assisted a Broadway resident who was having issues with their phone line.
Wednesday, Nov. 24
8:28 p.m.: Officers safely disposed of a hypodermic needle found on Railroad Avenue.
4:35 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her apartment on Millbrook Park.
MANCHESTER
Traffic stops: Three drivers received written warnings and 15 drivers received verbal warnings for violating various traffic laws between Wednesday and Sunday.
Medical emergencies: Three people were transported by ambulance to a hospital between Wednesday and Sunday. One person refused ambulance services.
Sunday, Nov. 28
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the day.
Saturday, Nov. 27
4:02 a.m.: Report of a driver hitting a guard rail on Route 128 southbound. The person refused ambulance services. The car was towed from the scene.
Friday, Nov. 26
5:46 p.m.: Paul Brindamour, 74, of 4D The Plains, was arrested on Arbella Street on charges of operating under the influence of liquor. He was arraigned at Salem District Court on Monday morning and his pre-trial date is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 13.
Thursday, Nov. 25
12:29 p.m.: Report of a missing child on Lincoln Street. Officers located the child a short time later.
9:55 a.m.: Officers assisted a driver on Summer Street who had a piece of their car dragging on the roadway.
Wednesday, Nov. 24
5:12 p.m.: Report of an unattended death at an apartment on Summer Street.
4:50 p.m.: Report of a car hitting a deer on School Street. No injuries were reported. The car sustained minor damage. The deer had ran off before officers arrived on scene.
4:19 p.m.: Report of a minor hit-and-run accident on Summer Street.
3:02 p.m.: A driver on Central Street received a citation for parking in a police-only spot.
ESSEX
Medical emergencies: Five people were transported by ambulance to a hospital between Wednesday and Sunday. One refused ambulance services.
Traffic stops: Two people received verbal warnings for violating various traffic laws.
Monday, Nov. 29
6:05 a.m.: The DPW was notified of a hydrant leaking on Main Street.
Sunday, Nov. 28
1:48 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a grinder pump alarm on Main Street.
Saturday, Nov. 27
11:46 p.m.: Officers removed two wicker chairs that blew into the roadway on Southern Avenue.
9:02 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a citation for speeding and not carrying their junior operator license.
1:12 p.m.: Officers spoke with a Choate Street resident about dumping their leaves on a neighbor’s property.
12:57 p.m.: A driver on Main Street reportedly rolled his or her car on its hood after hitting an animal and a parked car. A bystander was able to assist the driver out of the car and the driver was transported by ambulance to the hospital. Officers closed the roadway for a half hour before both cars were towed from the scene.
Friday, Nov. 26
10:11 a.m.: Report of a driver hitting a deer on John Wise Avenue. No injuries were reported. The car was driven from the scene on its own power.
Thursday, Nov. 25
4:43 p.m.: Report of a driver hitting a deer on John Wise Avenue. No injuries were reported. The car was driven from the scene on its own power.
Wednesday, Nov. 24
2:31 p.m.: Report of a past hit and run accident that resulted in minor damage on John Wise Avenue.