In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, March 15
9:24 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on the ramp to the northbound lanes of Route 128, a citation was issued to the operator for allegedly driving the wrong way.
5:39 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Woodholm Road, a written warning was issued for an inspection violation.
5:08 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on School Street, a motorist was issued a verbal warning for an alleged speeding violation.
2:39 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on the ramp to the northbound lanes of Route 128, a verbal warning was issued to a driverr for allegedly having no rear license plate and also making an improper turn.
1:09 p.m.: After a report a person was suffering a migraine headache, an emergency medical ambulance transport was conducted.
11:49 a.m.: A report was made about “disruptive lighting” at a Filias Circle address.
11:35 a.m.: A person who suffered a shoulder injury from a fall at a Summer Street address was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Wednesday, March 15
6:20 p.m.: A report was received about a motor vehicle accident at a John Wise Avenue address. No injuries were reported in the accident.
5:04 a.m.: A report was received about someone who suffered a fall at a Main Street address. Rescue personnel were dispatched to the scene.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, March 15
Medical emergencies: Individuals were taken to a hospital by ambulance from Squam Hill Court at 3:56 p.m., and Railroad Avenue at 8:10 and 9:47 p.m.