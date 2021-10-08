In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Oct. 7
11:30 p.m.: George Doherty, 31, of Bridgeton, Maine, was arrested on Green Street on charges of trespassing with a motor vehicle and disorderly conduct.
Police were dispatched to the Green Street playground for a report of a motor vehicle on the field. The driver explained he grew up in the area but was presently living in Maine. When asked for his driver's license and registration, the driver kept reaching around truck and under the seat. He was then asked to step out of his car, at which point he became argumentative. He told the police that he was diabetic, but when EMS paramedics came he told them that he was not diabetic. He would not calm down and kept flaring his arms. After some discussion, he bent over with his hands behind his back and encouraged the police to arrest him. He was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct.
11:59 a.m.: Robert Stottlemyer, 58, of Wilton, Maine, was arrested on a fugitive from justice court warrant.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Oct. 7
11:18 p.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person refused ambulance services.
5:41 p.m.: Stephen Morants, 73, of Rockport, was arrested on Broadway on charges of operating under the influence of liquor and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. He was arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Friday morning.
2:27 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Dock Square was ticketed.
2:15 p.m.: A driver on South Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
1:55 and 1:49 p.m.: Two drivers on Sandpiper Lane and Thatcher Road received verbal warnings for speeding.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Oct. 8
1:27 p.m.: A driver on Walker Road received a verbal warning for having an expired registration.
ESSEX
Friday, Oct. 9
6:54 a.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a citation for speeding.
Thursday, Oct. 8
4:55 p.m.: A person turned in a lost wallet to the police station on John Wise Avenue.
3:58 and 4:20 p.m.: Lift assists on Eastern Avenue and Chebacco Terrace. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.