In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Saturday, Feb. 4
3:49 a.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance at the 7-Eleven on Bass Avenue. A clerk told police a man he identified by name came into the store wearing nothing but a T-shirt and another article of clothing. The clerk asked the man if he needed somewhere to go since it was -10 degrees outside and he was not allowed inside the store without shoes, the report states. The man reportedly swore at the clerk, attempted to buy something without money and then left. The clerk said the man was outside behind the store in a tow truck. Police went to speak with the man in his tow truck and he was fully clothed. The man stated his truck was dead and he was waiting for it to warm up. The towing company was notified and his coworker came and picked up the man and the truck.
Friday, Feb. 3
10:35 p.m.: A disturbance was reported at the 7-Eleven on Maplewood Avenue involving people who would not leave the store.
3:32 p.m.: Fraud, identity theft, was reported on Thurston Point Road.
1:38 p.m.: Unemployment fraud was reported to police at the station. A man said his employer received a letter in the mail on Feb. 1 stating that there was an unemployment claim filed under his name. The man is employed and the claim was determined to be fraudulent. The man has already notified the unemployment office, filled out all the paper work, and was advised to follow all the proper protocols, police said in a report.
11:55 a.m.: Peace was restored after an intoxicated man created a disturbance on Hesperus Avenue, police said.
Thursday, Feb. 2
10:26 a.m.: Police took a report of fraud in the lobby of the station. A man told police he was trying to buy a pistol and a pistol slide from someone he met through an online forum and he never received the two pieces after making payments through the Zelle app. The man supplied police with copies of email exchanges, pictures and the bank transfer and said he wanted a report on file.
ROCKPORT
Sunday, Feb. 5
Medical emergencies: Individuals were transported by ambulance to a hospital from South Street at 2:18 a.m., Quarry Ridge Lane at 11:21 a.m., and Granite Street at 12:49 and 12:56 p.m..
10 a.m.: Police performed wellness call checks to residents all over town.
Firefighters dispatched to Holbrook Court at 12:19 a.m., Old Penzance Road at 1:27 a.m., and Marmion Way at 5:10 a.m.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Firefighters dispatched to Thatcher Road at 10:54 a.m., Frank Street at 1:26 p.m., South Street at 1:34 p.m., Hale Street at 4:14 p.m., Granite Street at 4:31 p.m., Bearskin Neck at 6:58 p.m., and Pooles Lane at 10:03 p.m.
Medical emergencies: Individuals were transported by ambulance to a hospital from Greystone Lane at 6:04 a.m., Marmion Way at 7:58 a.m., Stockholm Avenue at 9:07 a.m., Granite Street at 10:10 a.m., and Millbrook Park at 2:08 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 3
7:47 p.m.: Fire officials performed a medical emergency ambulance transport from a Main Street address.
4:39 p.m.: Police received a report of the erratic operation of a motor vehicle on Main Street. A search of the area proved negative.
6:56 a.m.: Police performed a motor vehicle stop on High Street. A verbal warning was issued.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Feb. 2
2:49 p.m.: Police performed a motor vehicle stop on Pine Street for an alleged speeding violation. A written warning was issued.
4:55 p.m.: Police performed motor vehicle stop on School Street for an alleged speeding violation. A verbal warning was issued.
ESSEX
Sunday, Feb. 5
7:37 p.m.: Police performed a motor vehicle stop near the intersection of Pond Street and Western Avenue. A verbal warning was issued.
Saturday, Feb. 4
3:33 p.m.: Police performed a motor vehicle stop on Martin Street. A verbal warning was issued.
3:11 p.m.: Police performed a motor vehicle stop on Main Street. A verbal warning was issued.