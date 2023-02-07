Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Rain and snow tapering off this evening. Decreasing cloudiness overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 30%..

Tonight

Rain and snow tapering off this evening. Decreasing cloudiness overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 30%.