In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, March 2
9:43 p.m.: Police planned to file criminal charges of attaching plates, speeding by doing 35 mph in a 25 mph zone, and having an uninsured, unregistered motor vehicle on a public way against a 17-year-old driver. Police stopped a red Subaru hatchback at Maplewood Avenue and Cleveland Street and the driver said he did not have a registration for the vehicle. He also explained that he took the plates from his father’s car and put them on the Subaru so he could take it for a test ride. Police explained that all vehicles on a public street need to be registered and insured and it was illegal to attach plates from another car. Police had the vehicle towed and the plates confiscated.
Crashes with property damage only were reported at Main and Chestnut streets at 8:53 a.m., on Eastern Avenue and Main Street at 1:02 p.m., and on Taylor Street at 2:56 p.m.
Disturbances were reported on Patriots Circle at 1:14 a.m. and Centennial Avenue at 2:27 p.m., when peace was restored in each instance, and Dory Road at 9:32 a.m.
9:31 a.m.: Fraud was reported at elderly housing on Prospect Street. A resident came into the police station lobby to report he had received an email from what appeared to be Apple Inc. telling him that to stop suspicious money transactions on his account he needed to buy $1,400 in Target gift cards and provide the card and PIN numbers. The resident said he purchased three cards and provided the information before realizing what was happening. He said he was also contacted by a bank about possible fraudulent account activity. The man spoke to his bank to stop $1,000 of the $1,400 from going through. He also canceled his bank cards and has new ones. Police advised him to monitor his account and to look into getting identity protection.
9:10 a.m.: Police took a report of a past scam. Callers posing as Texas Rangers told a Western Avenue resident that “drug money from the border was going through her accounts.” As a result the resident provided the caller with her account numbers from three different banks. These accounts have since been flagged and closed. No money was withdrawn. On March 1, the resident received a call from Border Patrol, and she was assured that this was not legitimate and not to take any calls from such organizations. Police advised the family to check with credit reporting agencies and to file an Identity Fraud report with the Federal Trade Commission.
3:34 a.m.: A crash with injuries was reported on Eastern Avenue. A driver of a 2022 Honda told police he was driving when a front-seat passenger tapped his shoulder, momentarily distracting him. The Honda hit the back of a parked Jeep, which was pushed into a parked Toyota. The front of the Honda was heavily damaged, while the Jeep had moderate rear-end damage and the Toyota had minor rear-end damage. The driver did not report injuries but the front-seat passenger suffered a small cut to the face and backseat passenger had a cut to the eye lid and a swollen right eye. All three refused medical attention. The Honda was towed.
Wednesday, March 1
9:35 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Essex Avenue.
7:06 p.m.: A caller reported a man with gray hair, wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants, flipped her off near Eastern Avenue and Pond Road. Cruisers were sent to check the area but a search did not turn up the individual.
4:05 p.m.: A person came into the station to report threatening/harassing texts came from a person he had hired to do siding work on his property on Helen’s Way. The man described a dispute over problems with the work being completed. The report states the text messages did not rise to the level of a threat. They involved name calling and the contractor being upset about the money owed in the dispute over the job.
2:03 p.m.: No injuries were reported in a crash on Cherry Street.
12:54 p.m.: Police took a report of harassment on Mystic Avenue.
Disturbances were reported on Washington Street at 8:12 a.m. and Warner Street at 11:20 a.m.
8:33 a.m.: An abandoned vehicle was reported on Oak Street.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
5:52 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported at Rowe Square and Main Street.
3:24 p.m.: Crews responded to a single-car crash with injuries to a driver involving a green Toyota Tacoma pickup snapping a telephone pole at its base on Causeway Street. The crash report said the Rockport driver was out of the car and had made his way into Sudbay Motors by the time police and the Gloucester Fire Department arrived. The Rescue Squad took the injured man to Beverly Hospital. The driver said he was unsure how the crash happened. Police planned to cite the driver for speeding. The pickup was towed. Due to the danger of the pole falling, this stretch of Causeway Street was blocked off until National Grid arrived and fixed the pole.
2:24 p.m.: Police responded to a crash with property damage only on Western Avenue.
2:21 a.m.: Trespassing was reported at George’s restaurant on Washington Street. Police responded to a report of a man who had entered through a back door and appeared to be sleeping in a common area where deliveries are made. The owner saw this on surveillance camera and while he did not wish to pursue criminal charges, he wanted the man removed. The man told police he was from Maine where he had been kicked out of his home but he came to Massachusetts because he had friends in Salem. He told police he took the train to Gloucester for some reason, and complained his bag with his ID had been stolen. He told police he did not understand why he could not sleep in the business because he had gone in to get out of the cold and he did not plan on staying. Police spoke to him about the laws on breaking and entering and he refused any services from police other than a ride to a shelter in Salem, which police could not give him. He was given directions to the train station before walking off.
Monday, Feb. 27
9:42 p.m.: Police responded to reported assault at Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street. The log refers to charges being sought in connection with the incident.
8:18 p.m.: A disturbance was reported at Mile Marker One Restaurant on Essex Avenue. Gloucester Taxi reported a customer refused to pay and was yelling at the cab driver. The log refers to a ride given to Rockport.
4:51 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Magnolia Avenue.
3:34 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Prospect Street.
1:34 p.m.: A caller reported his dragging equipment in the I-4, C-2 parking lot was damaged by a construction company. Police planned to follow up with the construction company to resolve the issue.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, March 8
8:35 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Beach Street for a driver running through a stop sign, information was reportedly taken.
Verbal warnings were issued during traffics stops on the southbound lanes of Route 128 for a marked lanes violation at 3:55 p.m., and on Summer Street for driving without lights on at 7:37 p.m.
4:02 p.m.: A medical transport was conducted from a Sea Street address.
11:39 a.m.: After traffic stop on the northbound lanes of Route 128, the vehicle was towed for having a revoked registration.
9:01 a.m.: Police took a report after a dispute between neighbors over the use of chemicals at a Power House Lane address.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, March 8
Medical emergencies: Individuals were taken by ambulance to a hospital from Main Street at 2:15 p.m., and Penzance Road at 8:01 p.m.
11:34 a.m.: A report was made at an Eastern Avenue address about alleged larceny, forgery and fraud.