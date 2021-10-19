BOSTON — Is this really the best Houston can do?
The Houston Astros pitching staff, held together by duck tape and chewing gum coming into the series, has been completely exposed by the Red Sox offense. Through three games the Sox have seen four of the Astros starting pitchers, and they have teed off against every single one.
Framber Valdez? He allowed nine baserunners over 2.2 innings and was lucky to only give up three runs.
Luis Garcia? He was practically pitching on one leg, and you could tell. He recorded just three outs, coughing up a first-inning grand slam and helping set the table for a second.
Jose Urquidy? He completely melted down in the second inning of Game 3, allowing Kyle Schwarber's grand slam and eventually tapping out after five outs and 57 pitches.
And Jake Odorizzi? We might as well include him too. He was supposed to start Game 4 but those plans went up in smoke when he threw 82 pitches in mop up duty in Game 2. This after taking nearly 15 minutes to warm-up before promptly giving up, you guessed it, a grand slam.
Add it all up, those four collectively needed 236 pitches to record 9.1 innings over the first three games, and in the process they allowed 18 runs on 20 hits and eight walks.
What a mess.
If you hadn't watched any Houston baseball before this series, you'd have no idea the Astros had one of the deepest and most consistent starting rotations in baseball during the regular season. The Astros had six guys who started at least 20 games, all of whom had ERAs of 4.22 or better.
What happened? Their ace, Lance McCullers Jr., went down with forearm tightness in the ALDS and is unavailable for the Red Sox series. That's a huge loss that's looking worse with each passing day.
Then, there is the curious case of Zack Greinke.
The future Hall of Famer, who will turn 38 on Thursday, was a dark horse Cy Young candidate for much of the season. Then he tested positive for COVID-19 and suffered neck soreness in September, and once he came back he wasn't fit for starter innings anymore.
He's only pitched one inning out of the bullpen in the playoffs so far, and tellingly Astros manager Dusty Baker hasn't given him the ball in the ALCS yet despite everything that's happened.
"We believe in Greinke," said Astros manager Dusty Baker. "We had to make those adjustments. Zack had to make those adjustments. We had to make the adjustments in our pitching, and Zack is going — this guy can — I mean, he can pitch. I mean, he can really pitch. So we feel very positive about the fact that he will pitch very soon."
Greinke will get the ball for Game 4 tomorrow, but his recent usage doesn't bode well for a long outing even if he is effective.
If there's one positive the Astros can take away from these first three games, it's been that their bullpen has been good. But at this rate how long can they last? Houston relievers have already combined for 16 appearances and 20.2 innings through the first three games. There's no way that's sustainable.
The Astros will try to make it work. They have no other choice at this point. But Lance McCullers Jr. isn't stepping onto that mound, and neither are aces of Astros past Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole.
Whoever it winds up being, the Red Sox have to be licking their chops, and thanks to the gem Eduardo Rodriguez pitched Boston now has its staff rested and set up for Game 4 and beyond.
This series is Boston's for the taking. All they need to do now is keep their foot on the gas and finish this patchwork staff off.