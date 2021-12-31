GLOUCESTER — With the possibility of another school building project at least a decade away, the City Council recently approved borrowing $3.5 million to repair deteriorating modular classrooms at the Beeman Memorial and Plum Cove elementary schools, instead of replacing them, with the work focused on their failing exteriors.
“The exterior needs the work because there are leaks, they are not weather-tight because of worn-out flashing and roofs, and we do have occasional problems with wildlife getting into the crawl spaces,” said Superintendent Ben Lummis, in an email responding to questions about the project.
At the City Council’s last meeting of the year on Dec. 14, Lummis said the goal is “to make sure we maintain both these school buildings (Beeman and Plum Cove) as viable facilities for at least the next 10 years.”
The two schools depend on modular classrooms as they make up about half of the classroom space at each school, so the goal is to get another 10 years out of them before the schools, which are each at least 50 years old, can be replaced.
And the cost to repair the modular classrooms, while substantial, is about half of what it would cost to replace them at $7 million, Lummis said. In addition, work to repair them can be done this coming summer, while it would not be until the summer of 2023 before the modulars could be replaced, which could lead to a further escalation in cost.
The combined square footage of the modular classrooms at both schools is 20,625 square feet; 9,616 square feet at Plum Cove and 11,009 square feet at Beeman. There are six modular classrooms at Plum Cove and nine at Beeman, which is still crunched for space even with them.
Work includes the installation of new siding and roofs, a renovation of the HVAC systems, new doors, windows and finishes, electric improvements and other work.
In June, the School Committee asked about whether it would be better to repair or replace them, though the need to do something about them has been discussed for years, with Department of Public Works Director Mike Hale raising concerns as they approached the end of their useful life.
This past spring, the DPW hired a firm to study the modular classrooms, to see whether they could be refurbished. It turns out they can be.
Lummis told the City Council in December that over the next decade, he expected the city to engage in a process to replace both schools, but he said they cannot expect to do that until well after they have completed the current $66.7 million project to consolidate the East Gloucester and Veterans’ Memorial elementary schools with a new school, with that project ongoing.
“It’s providing a safe and accessible facility for our youngest students and it needs to be done,” said outgoing School Committee Chairman Jonathan Pope to the council about the need for the work. Pope said the work will take the stress off the DPW in trying to maintain them.
“They’re maintained regularly,” Hale said, “but certain things go beyond what traditional daily maintenance can handle,” Hale said.
“My freshman in college began her kindergarten career in the Plum Cove modulars,” Hale said.
“Just as she has changed and aged, so have these modulars, and it is time to take a step towards repair or replace and I think the repair path we are on is the best path for the district and certainly for the students,” Hale said.
Mayor-elect Greg Verga chimed in to the Zoom meeting as a resident to speak in favor of the repair path.
He said he was on the School Committee when the modulars were first purchased.
“There’s a need for it,” Verga said. “We need safe facilities for the kids.” Another school project is not in the cards for another decade, he said.
Ward 4 City Councilor Val Gilman, whose ward includes both the Beeman and Plum Cove schools, supported the motion and appreciated “Mike Hale’s effort and looking at the least painful for our budget.”
“We couldn’t be doing this without a sound budget,” added outgoing Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken. The project she said, was a result of everyone working together. The loan order passed by a vote of 9-0.
Staff writer Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or by email at eforman@northofboston.com.