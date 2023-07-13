Warm weather in the seaport not only brings visitors but lots of road and sidewalk work.
That’s the case with the lower portion of Gloucester Avenue, with sidewalk reconstruction and paving scheduled to begin on Monday, July 17.
There will be no parking on either side the street between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. while the work is being done.
This will allow contractors to complete the work in a timely manner, according to a notice from the Department of Public Works.
Residents will have access to their driveways and homes. Work here is expected to be competed the week of Aug. 11. The work is weather dependent.
In addition, the city’s paving contractor plans to start sidewalk reconstruction and paving on Perkins and Green streets starting on Wednesday, July 19. This project is expected to wrap the week of Aug. 18 and is also weather dependent.
There will be no parking on either side of the street between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Residents will have access to their driveways and homes.
Public Works officials say they recognize the inconvenience to neighbors and motorists and plan to take steps to minimize the disruption.
Those with questions can call the Department of Public Works at 978-281-9785.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.