The Rockport boys tennis team's match against North Reading on Monday came down to the wire.
Each squad had two wins with only No. 1 singles left on the court. Fortunately for the Vikings, Ed Merz was up to the task as he fought through two competitive sets to give his team a 3-2 win at Rockport High School. Merz came up big in the clutch with a 6-4, 6-4 win, staying in control against a tough Hornets opponent.
Cash Thurston also picked up a big win for Rockport at No. 3 singles, 6-0, 6-1. Thurston remains undefeated as an individual on the season at 4-0. The No. 2 doubles tandem of Hunter Brown and Simon Dickson also picked up a win, cruising in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1.
The win propels Rockport over the .500 mark at 3-2 on the season. It is the team's second win over a Cape Ann League Kinney Division opponent this spring.