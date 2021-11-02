ROCKPORT — Local nonprofits are invited to learn more about the Rockport Community Preservation Committee grant application process at a virtual workshop.
The meeting, led by committee Chairman Phil Crotty, is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 3 p.m. Information on how to join the Zoom meeting online or by phone will be available in the days leading up to the event on rockportma.gov.
At Fall Town Meeting each year, the Community Preservation Committee grants funds to deserving projects to improve Rockport’s open space, recreation, historic preservation, or affordable housing efforts. In September, the committee awarded nearly $500,000 to seven community-focused projects including a new staircase and lighting at Millbrook Meadow Park and a solar panel power system at Thatcher Island.
Applications for next year’s round of funding is due Monday, Feb. 7. Participation in the workshop is not required for applying.
More information is available by contacting Crotty at 845-401-8000 or philip.crotty@yahoo.com.
