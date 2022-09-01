ROCKPORT — Dawn Epstein has been appointed to the town’s Conservation Commission, allowing the commission to reconvene after four months of failing to meet its quorum.
Epstein joins Alan MacMillan, Ashley Shedd and Laura Kozachek to meet the commission’s four-person quorum. The full commission has seven members, but four have stepped down this past year.
“I went to the Landscape Institute and studied wetland plants,” Epstein told the Times. “I also studied water recourse management at Harvard Extension School and I’ve been a lifelong advocate for wetlands.”
As a student, Epstein worked on an estuary project at South Mill Pond in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. In addition, she previously was a member of the Historical Commission in Concord, New Hampshire, before moving to Rockport.
“I’m very excited to start,” she continued. “There’s gonna be a lot of pent-up demand and I’m eager to get going and pitch in wherever I can.”
The next Conservation Commission meeting had yet to be scheduled at press time. The town previously stated it hoped to iron out some personnel issues with former members before reconvening.
The town is still searching for a conservation agent after Bert Comins stepped down from the position earlier this year. Town Administrator Mitch Vieira wrote via email that the search for a qualified candidate has been difficult as its a highly specialized position.
“The selectmen liaison to the commission Herm Lilja, this office, and town counsel for technical expertise will be providing support to the commission to get them re-started in the absence of an Agent,” Vieira continued. “We’re pleased to assist the commission on a temporary basis in carrying out their important charge.”
