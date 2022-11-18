ROCKPORT — The annual benefit breakfast to support the town’s volunteer “on call” Rockport Ambulance crew is going to be an eat-in or take out affair this year.
The event takes place at Brackett’s Restaurant, 25 Main St., this Sunday, Nov. 20, from 8 to 10 a.m. and features its baked stuffed French toast breakfast. The breakfast includes ham, coffee or juice, and for the children, there are waffles.
“The Rockport Ambulance EMTs have been doing this breakfast for close to 30 years,” said Rosemary Lesch, a long-time member of Rockport Ambulance. “It’s a great event and people look forward to it every year!”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the breakfast was offered for pickup or delivery only, and Rockport Ambulance has incorporated those options for this Sunday’s benefit. But those wishing a sit-down meal can served to them can do so in Brackett’s ocean-view dining room.
Pickup will be next door to Bracketts in front of Brothers Brew, 27 Main St. where EMTs will be manning a table and bringing the meals out to each car.
“The Bracketts/Brothers Brew has been the venue we have used for the past couple of years, and we are excited to do it again with the Bracketts,” Lesch said. Past and present Rockport Ambulance EMTs will be cooking and serving the food alongside members of the Brackett famliy, she said.
Cost is $10 a person. Tickets can be purchased at Brothers Brew now and on the day of the event. Tickets also can be purchased by contacting a Rockport EMT or calling 978-546-7297 and leaving a message. Also that number may called if a delivery is required.