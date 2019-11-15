Rockport's Community Preservation Committee will hold a workshop for residents seeking funding for projects in the field of historical preservation, open space acquisition, recreation, and affordable housing next week.
The workshop on 2020 funding applications will be Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 6 p.m. in the Rockport Police Department's community room, 168 Main St.
The CPC application and procedures will be reviewed. Routine maintenance is not covered. Applications may be submitted by Rockport committees, departments, and not-for-profit organizations.
More information is available by visiting www.rockportma.gov/community-preservation-act-committee.
Short takes
* Rockport Rocks, a concert event featuring performances by Cape Ann musicians, will be held this Saturday, Nov. 16, from 7 and 9 p.m., at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport church, 4 Cleaves St. Admission is free.
* Rockport Ambulance will host a benefit breakfast on Sunday, Nov. 24, from 8 to 10 a.m., at Brackett's Oceanview Restaurant, 25 Main St. Baked and stuffed french toast, ham, coffee and juice will be available. Tickets are $9 per person and available by calling 978-546-7297.
Rockport Ramblings is compiled by Michael Cronin. If you have a news tip or an item for Ramblings, contact him at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
