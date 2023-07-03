Rockport school head gets salary bump and new hires, staff changes made

ROCKPORT — After a year on the job, the head of Rockport schools has gotten a raise.
The School Committee recently voted unanimously to give Superintendent Dr. Mark Branco a 2.5% increase in pay for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.
Branco also announced that when school starts in the fall, there will be some new faces and experiences staffers in new positions.
The motion for Branco’s pay increase carried by a vote of 4-0, with School Committee member Cathy Reilly absent for the vote. The motion for the contract addendum was made by School Committee member Colleen Coogan.
School Committee members voting to approve the contract addendum were Chair Michael Kelly, Coogan, Mark Lorenz and Nicole Altieri.
Efforts to reach Branco before press deadline Friday were unsuccessful.
Branco’s appointment in December 2021 concluded a nearly three-month search for the successor to former Superintendent Rob Liebow. The job was advertised as offering a “competitive salary” but listed no salary range. Liebow’s salary for fiscal year 2021 was $162,981
According to the schools’ proposed budget for fiscal 2024, which began July 1, Branco’s budgeted salary was $170,000 for fiscal 2023, which ended June 30, and now rises by $1,360 for a salary of $171,360.
New faces
The new staffers and experienced personnel assuming new positions in Rockport’s schhools were announced by Branco during the School Committee meeting on June 7.
“We are very busy in the central office and in the schools filling out the staff for the upcoming school year,” said Branco.
The new staff, according to Branco, are:
Madison Wynbeek, appointed to the position of first-year, first-grade teacher for the 2023-24 school year.
Jenny Sonia, appointed to the position of high Sschool special education teacher.
Kara Hersey, appointed to the position of elementary school adjustment counselor.
“Those are our new players,” said Branco. “So, welcome to the district.”
In addition, Branco listed experienced Rockport educators who were shifting positions. They are:
Whitney Day, appointed to the position of Middle/High School assistant principal.
Amanda Jylkka King, appointed to the position of Middle/High School assistant principal.
Ann-Marie Luster, appointed to the position of 6-12 Team Chair.
Cheryl Keating, appointed to the position of executive assistant to the director of Student Services.
Laurie McNiff, appointed to the position of Central Office administrative assistant.
Julia Quirk, appointed to the position of Middle/High School office clerk.
Branco said the school administrative team spent “countless hours” pouring over resumes and setting up interviews. He said a number of candidates were able to come in to “model teach.”
“So, we are still finishing up a few more hires,” said Branco. “We had a nice pool of candidates to choose from.”
The next School Committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday Aug. 23.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.