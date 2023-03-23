There may be rain this weekend, but the region’s motorcyclist are gearing up for riding weather, kickstarting the bike season with a breakfast in Manchester-by-the-Sea on Sunday.
Gov. Maura Healey last week proclaimed this year’s “Motorcycle Safety Awareness Period” will begin this Saturday, March 25, and run through April 30. Long-time volunteer biker advocate and activist Paul W. Cote of Amesbury said the period is aimed at reducing motorcycle-involved crashes, injuries, and fatalities of which there were 49 in 2022, down from 73 in 2021. This is the 20th year the state’s governor has announced a safety period.
On Sunday, Nelson’s Family Breakfast will be held from 10 to noon at the Amaral Bailey American Legion Post 113, 14 Church St. in Manchester. The breakfast raises money in memory of Nelson Selig of Essex, who was killed May 2, 2000, on Route 133 in Ipswich, to support local families of riders in similar motorcycle accidents and safety initiatives.
State Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr is expected to read the governor’s “Motorcycle Safety Awareness Period” proclamation reading at the breakfast which include a short memorial for Jason Hallock, a long-time Gloucester resident who recently died after battling cancer. Hallock was a friend of Selig’s, co-founded Nelson’s Ride and served 23 years as vice president of Bikers Helping Bikers/Riders Helping Riders. It will also include a “toast” to U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton for his service and co-sponsorship last year of an “anti-profiling motorcyclists’ resolution” that was passed at yearend, Cote said.
Also Sunday, more than 100 South Shore riders are expected to “stand out” at area highway overpasses with the “Check Twice” message in memory of Mike “Slicky” Garner, killed in Middleboro in 2017.
Tickets for the breakfast are $10 per person at the door.