Gloucester Schools Superintendent Ben Lummis is getting a 2.5% raise for fiscal 2024, which started July 1.
The Gloucester School Committee voted in favor of the increase, which brings Lummis’s salary to $198,100, during its meeting Wednesday night.
The increase is the same as the 2.5% cost of living adjustment in the Gloucester Teachers Association’s contract for the 2023-2024 school year.
The salary increase comes after Lummis earned a rating of “proficient” for the 2022-2023 school year from the School Committee in June, with members seeing him as an approachable and empathetic leader who has embraced Gloucester Public Schools.
School Committee Chair Kathleen Clancy announced the approval of Lummis’ salary for fiscal 2024 in open session Wednesday.
“We had a discussion in executive session and voted unanimously so I will make a motion that we approve the superintendent’s salary for this fiscal year 23-24 for an increase of 2.5% for a total salary of $198,100 and I so move,” Clancy said during the in-person meeting that was also carried on Zoom.
The vote was 4-0, with School Committee members Clancy, Melissa Teixeira Prince, Bill Melvin and Keith Mineo voting “yes.” Absent were members Samantha Watson, Laura Wiessen and Mayor Greg Verga, who also serves on the School Committee.
After the vote, Teixeira Prince said the committee had done a salary comparison with 11 similar districts and that Lummis’s salary was in line with those.
She said in an interview that the 11 districts deemed by the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to be similar to Gloucester, so-called DART districts (with DART standing for District Analysis and Review Tool on DESE’s website), were Peabody, Westfield, Rockland, Leominster, Falmouth, Clinton, Randolph, Medford, Norwood, Weymouth and Westfield. Teixeira Prince said that the superintendent’s salary fell within the middle of superintendent salaries in these DART districts.
She added that superintendent salaries in neighboring districts such as Danvers, Peabody, Beverly, Rockport, Manchester-Essex, Hamilton-Wenham, Salem and Ipswich were also looked at for comparison.
“I really appreciate the support of the School Committee,” Lummis said. Lummis is in his fourth year as the Gloucester superintendent. He began helming Gloucester schools in the summer of 2020 upon the retirement of former Superintendent Richard Safier, who had led the city’s schools since May 2011.
Lummis helped the schools navigate the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic and has helped oversee construction of the new East Veterans Elementary School on Webster Street which is set to open with the start of school on Aug. 29.
Last year, Lummis was also given high marks for his job and a 2.25% pay increase, which was also in line with the cost of living adjustment in the teachers’ union contract. Last year’s pay raise brought his salary to $193,252.50.
One year ago, the School Committee unanimously approved a new three-year contract for Lummis, which took effect on July 1 and runs through June 30, 2026.
Last year, the superintendent’s new contract did not stipulate a raise but called for a retention incentive of $2,000 at the end of the 2023-2024 school year, one of $2,500 for 2024-2025 and another for $3,000 at the conclusion of the 2025-2026 and 2026-2027 school years.
Before coming to Gloucester, Lummis worked in Boston, Needham, and Cambridge and served as an interim superintendent in Brookline before he signed an initial three-year contract with a starting salary of $184,000.
