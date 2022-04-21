Both the Gloucester and Winthrop girls lacrosse teams brought their best on the defensive end of the field in Thursday’s Northeastern Conference crossover battle.
Goals were tough to come by on both ends with great defensive positioning and goaltending from the Fishermen and Vikings. In the end, Winthrop was stronger on ground balls and more efficient in transition en route to a 5-2 win at Newell Stadium.
While Gloucester played well at times, the team was hit with its fifth straight defeat and falls to 4-5 on the season.
“It was an evenly played game for the most part,” Gloucester head coach Neil Costa said. “We played great defensively but we’ve been having trouble getting the ball out of our own end lately. Winthrop did a really good job defending in transition and forcing turnovers to get more possessions.”
The Fishermen defense was on their game on Wednesday, containing a quick Winthrop attack with great footwork in their zone scheme.
Olivia Testaverde and Cameron MacDonald led the way for the Gloucester defense while Ella Zindle was her usual self in goal, making several difficult stops and controlling the crease with nine saves.
“We’re running a new defensive scheme this year, the kids are still getting used to it but playing it really well,” Costa said. “We made them work for their goals and we were in the right position all night. It was good to play a (NEC Dunn) team competitively like that, we just have to work on generating more chances on offense.”
Winthrop thrived in battles for ground balls near the Gloucester net as the visitors generated several second chance opportunities to build an early lead that it would not relinquish.
Mia Martucci found the back of the net twice and Emma Holmes scored to give the Vikings a 3-0 lead at the break.
Gloucester struggled to find many quality scoring chances, especially in the first half where Winthrop’s midfield swarmed the home team in transition, forcing contested passes into traffic, and allowed only two shots on goal through the first 25 minutes.
The Fishermen finally got on the scoreboard two minutes into the second half when they were able to string a few passes together in transition, which led to Sophia Costa scoring on a pass from Ella Costa to cut the deficit to 3-1.
Winthrop, however, got the next two goals with Holmes and Talia Martucci extended the lead to 5-1 with over 17 minutes to play in the second half. Sophia Costa scored her second of the game with 15:30 to go to make it 5-2, but the Winthrop defense would not allow Gloucester to score another. Vikings goalie Adrianna Rizzotto had a big second half with four of her six saves, preventing Gloucester from getting within striking distance.
The Fishermen will be looking to break their five-game skid on Saturday at home against Danvers (4:30 p.m.), a NEC Lynch Division clash.