Seal Commission stuggling with progress, deadlines

BOSTON — With legislation to extend the State Seal Commission’s work into 2023 stuck in limbo, commission members have moved to partner with the UMass Poll on a public opinion survey and eyed what they might practically accomplish by their December deadline if they fall short of their legislative mandate to make a full recommendation on a new state seal and motto.
The Senate version of the stalled economic development bill (S 3030) would breathe three more months of life into the commission, which was originally supposed to wrap up in October 2021 and has already received multiple extensions from the Legislature. The Senate bill would set a new deadline at March 31, 2023.
Affordability concerns snarled the $4 billion bill’s progress on the night of July 31, and one member of the seal commission voiced doubts Tuesday that a resolution would be reached, adding that he has said since “day one” that the plodding panel’s timeline is “not doable.”
“If the economic bill doesn’t pass — which, I don’t see it passing — you know, our deadline is still December,” member Jim Wallace said at a meeting of the commission’s Public Consultation Subcommittee. “It’s just, it’s not possible to launch a project of this magnitude in just a few months and actually get something respectable to the Legislature in that time. But that’s just my opinion.”
More time needed
Wallace, a longtime State House lobbyist, said the commissioners have talked plenty about their internal process “but we haven’t actually done anything.”
He was joined by Jim Peters, executive director of the state Indian Affairs Commission, in reflecting on how much of the panel’s work had been done — or not done — by this point in its calendar.
“It sounded like we were going into like an open dialogue, and asking people to give us ideas on what we’re going to put out there — what direction we’re going to go to make a new seal, and so forth. and I feel a little bad that we hadn’t done this a while ago. But here we are,” Peters said after some discussion of potential forums at the State House or elsewhere to solicit public feedback.
The Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe member added, “Keep thinking of the timeframe. For some reason I think we may get an extension, not sure. But maybe this — well, for the work that we’re trying to do, we’re going to need a lot more time.”
“Certainly hear the concern around the timeline and lack of resources,” said Mass Humanities executive director Brian Boyles, who co-chairs the full commission and chaired Tuesday’s subcommittee meeting.
Boyles encouraged the subcommittee to consider that “should we not get an extension, we do need to make recommendations” — and that those could be “about what public engagement could look like on this issue going forward.”
Changing the flag
Exploring its options for public outreach, the subcommittee heard at the outset of the meeting from David Detmold about his years-long effort advocating town-by-town for a change to the Massachusetts flag.
Detmold said his work, which was focused on convincing local town meetings to pass resolutions supporting a change, featured leaflets and flyers that he would print out “by the thousands” and drop on doorsteps or hand to people in their yards. He would also look to schedule public forums in local libraries, seek interviews on local cable access, or hold forums at Unitarian churches.
Boyles called Detmold’s description of his outreach methods “cautionary” as far as the heft of the workload.
Peters agreed that the community outreach “does sound like a lot of work,” and Detmold’s way is “probably not how we’re going to approach it.”
Funding for polls
Also in flux is the issue of commission funding as the group never received a budget. Its enabling statute in 2021 specified that the “commission shall not receive funds appropriated by the commonwealth.”
The Senate tucked a $100,000 line item into its version of the economic development bill to cover State Seal Commission operations “including, but not limited to, staffing and administrative expenses.” But, like the deadline extension, that remains in limbo.
That does not foreclose other funding sources or services. The 2021 resolve said the commission “may seek, accept and expend grants or gifts of money and professional, consulting, clerical or other services and supplies from the federal government or any other private or public source.”
The commission is interested in polling public opinion on the state’s heraldry, but “polling costs money,” Boyles said.
He announced to his colleagues Tuesday that the UMass Poll offered to include seal-related questions in an October poll. The subcommittee voted to recommend that the full commission send UMass Poll three prompts, including whether the respondent is in favor of a new state motto and whether they are in favor of redesigning seal and flag elements.
If there is agreement on changing those devices, the conversation shifts to what they should look like. Boyles said asking about that could help establish “where the minefields lie.”
The commissioners voted to make the third survey question a multiple-choice option asking which broad category the respondents would like to see featured on the seal — such as the depiction of a human, or natural resources, or geometric shapes. Boyles said he has heard proposals ranging from Massasoit to cranberries.
The state motto
A different sub-group, the Histories and Usages Subcommittee, met an hour later and dove into a brainstorm over the state motto.
Their jumping-off point was the word “Commonwealth,” which State Archives executive director Michael Comeau said was deliberately chosen by John Adams in crafting the new frame of government in 1780. Comeau suggested “For The Common Good,” a phrase that could “provide inclusiveness to one and all.”
Massachusett Tribe member Elizabeth Solomon offered the theme of “Reciprocity” as one with meaning to indigenous peoples, and Comeau linked that back to the root of “Commonwealth” — the notion of people’s relationship with their government as a “two-way street.”
“It’s back to Kennedy’s speech — ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for the country. That idea of back-and-forth, that we all, as citizens, have to be active and participatory to make it a success — to make it anything worth keeping,” Comeau said.
Rep. David Vieira of Falmouth thought the new motto could build off the one potentially being abandoned after centuries of use.
Instead of the current verbiage, which roughly translates from Latin as “By the sword we seek peace, but peace only under liberty,” Vieira suggested “Under liberty, we seek peace, justice, and equality for all.”
Solomon liked the word “seek,” she said, because it speaks to the aspirations of the people rather than claiming something has already been accomplished.
Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Leonid Kondratiuk, longtime state military historian, pointed out that the mottoes of surrounding states — “Hope” in Rhode Island, “Excelsior” in New York, “Live Free or Die” in New Hampshire — are short words or phrases.
No one stuck up for keeping the Bay State motto in a dead language.
“I did go to Boston Latin School but my Latin is very rusty, so ... the motto should be English,” Kondratiuk quipped.