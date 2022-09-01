To make America’s oldest seaport more resilient when it comes to climate change, the city of Gloucester has landed the final draft of its CARP and now it wants residents to weigh in.
CARP stands for Climate Action and Resilience Plan, and on Thursday, Innovate Gloucester announced on Facebook the first complete draft of the plan and that public comment on it is now open. The plan is available at https://www.gloucester-ma.gov/1182/Climate-Action-and-Resilience-Plan-CARP.
Last September, according to the Facebook post, the city’s Clean Energy Commission launched a planning effort to identify “the highest priority challenges and the most feasible solutions to put Gloucester on track to meet long-term energy, climate and resiliency goals.”
“Climate change is here,” said Mayor Greg Verga in a message to the community. “Sea levels are eight inches higher than just a few years ago and the threat to our city’s vital infrastructure from flooding and extreme weather escalates each year. Through the creation of this plan, the City of Gloucester is solidifying our commitment to taking climate action.”
Community members and stakeholders suggested more than 500 climate actions at workshops, stakeholder meetings and through surveys.
“In particular,” Verga said, “the young people of Gloucester spoke out, almost a quarter of survey responses came from people under 18 years old. This fact drives home the importance of taking climate action now to protect our shared future.”
A year ago, the city was awarded nearly $70,000 through the Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Action Grant program to pay for the plan in collaboration with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council and the city’s Clean Energy Commission, according to the city’s website.
Public comments will be accepted at https://gloucesterma.questionpro.com/CARP.
