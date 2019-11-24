Search to replace Safier begins  

GLOUCESTER – There won't be any post-Thanksgiving break for the School Committee, which is scheduled to make key decisions related to the selection of a superintendent to replace retiring Dr. Richard Safier.
The panel is scheduled to hear during the first week of December from the Massachusetts Association of School Committees, which has assisted with prior superintendent searches in Gloucester and across the state. Among topics discussed will be whether there are too many searches underway statewide for Gloucester to enter the fray and land a top candidate, Committee member Kathleen Clancy said.
Just on the North Shore, Salem and Marblehead are seeking superintendents. Salem is among about a dozen districts the state Department of Education consider to be demographically similar.
Two weeks later, Chairman Jonathan Pope said, the committee is likely to vote on whether to engage in a search for a long-term superintendent or seek an interim.
Committee member Melissa Teixeira Prince, who chairs the Personnel Subcommittee and is a veteran of superintendent searches in Gloucester and elsewhere, said she would prefer the committee find a long-term replacement for Safier if possible, but she won't support anything less than an excellent candidate so in some circumstances could support hiring an interim.
The challenges facing a new superintendent in Gloucester will be much like those facing a new superintendent anywhere, Teixeira Prince said. One will be communicating effectively with a public what will want sometimes-unrealistically quick results in areas targeted for improvement.
A new superintendent also will have to wrestle with marshaling resources in a way that provides sufficient support for every type of learner, she said.
Pope said that once newly elected committee members are seated in January, the panel will push forward with a search.
As the search for a new superintendent ramps up, the School Committee also is in the process of trying to reach a new contract with the city's teachers, who have been working without one.
Pope said negotiators have agreed to the framework for the financial component for the first year of what likely will be a multi-year contract, but other issues have yet to be resolved. A representative of the Gloucester Teachers Association could not be reached for comment.
