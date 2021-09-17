Week 1 of the 2021 high school football season is in the books with Gloucester and Manchester Essex now looking to Week 2.
The Fishermen and Hornets enter the week in different spots with the Fishermen looking to bounce back from a tough, 13-7 loss to Hamilton-Wenham last week and the Hornets looking to keep the momentum going from last week’s 21-8 win over Ipswich.
Both local squads will be taking on new opponents with Gloucester traveling to Malden Catholic (7 p.m.) in non-league action and Manchester Essex opening up its Commonwealth Conference schedule at home against Nashoba Tech (7 p.m.).
Let’s take a closer look at both of the Week 2 matchups.
GLOUCESTER (0-1) VS. MALDEN CATHOLIC (1-0), FRIDAY AT DONOVAN FIELD AT BROTHER GILBERT STADIUM (7 P.M.)
When Gloucester has the ball: The Fishermen struggled offensively a week ago against a stout Hamilton-Wenham defense, putting together just four first downs on less than 150 yards of total offense.
Gloucester’s best play of the night a week ago was a 62-yard touchdown run from Caleb DeCoste on a fullback trap. After the first quarter score, however, the Fishermen offense did not record another first down until the fourth quarter.
The Gloucester offense will have to score more than seven points this week to be in the game. DeCoste will again be sharing the load with Frank DeSisto and Aidan Cornetta with Nick Carey taking snaps at quarterback. Carey came on strong late in last week’s game as he completed six passes to four different receivers for 76 yards. Their biggest plays in the passing game came on plays up the seam.
The Fishermen like to switch between the Wing-T and Spread formations, riding the hot hand based on the matchup.
It looks like another tough defense on the other side this week as Malden Catholic looked very good on that side of the ball in a 35-6 drubbing of Weymouth last week.
When Malden Catholic has the ball: The Fishermen will be going up against an offense that built up some serious momentum a week ago, gashing Weymouth in the run game. The Lancers run mostly power looks with the run game being the focal point.
Jaiden Williams and Aidan Sweeney form a potent one-two punch in the Lancers backfield while quarterback Ryan Perry can make plays in the passing game when called upon.
This matchup looks to pit strength vs. strength as Gloucester faired well against the run a week ago, including several big stops in short yardage situations.
Outlook: The Fishermen will be looking to achieve more balance this week after a stellar game from the defense and a rough showing on offense a week ago.
Special teams could also be a factor as Hamilton-Wenham scored three times on short fields on Gloucester a week ago, one after a long kickoff return and two following punts that fell short after pressure from the rush. Malden Catholic blocked a punt last week so that will be something to watch on Friday night.
Trenches and turnovers will be the key for the Fishermen this week. Win the battle up front and don’t give away any possessions and the Fishermen should be right in it.
MANCHESTER ESSEX (1-0) VS. NASHOBA TECH (1-0), FRIDAY AT HYLAND FIELD (7 P.M.)
When Manchester Essex has the ball: The Hornets turned in a balanced attack in last week’s win over Ipswich with the run game setting up some big plays in the passing game.
Big plays through the air were Manchester Essex’s best plays last week as quarterback Brennan Twombly, who threw for 178 yards in the win, connected with receiver A.J. Pallazola five times for 126 yards and two scores. Pallazola will be the first player on the minds of the Nashoba Tech defense as he is the most dynamic player on the offense.
The Hornets also held their own on the ground with Henry Otterbein and Twombly splitting the rushing load.
Manchester Essex will be taking on a defense that allowed only two touchdowns a week ago in a 15-12 win over South Shore Tech.
When Nashoba Tech has the ball: The Vikings run the Spread offense and are fairly balanced between run and pass. Sophomore quarterback Murphy Senecal is a two-way threat that can make plays with his arm and his feet. Randy Delva is one of his main targets in the passing game while the Vikings like to share the rushing work load.
Manchester Essex played a Wing-T team a week ago so this week will present a completely different look. The Hornets were strong in pursuit a week ago, slowing down an Ipswich offense that leaned heavily on the run. They will be tested more through the air this week.
Outlook: It’s Manchester Essex’s first Commonwealth Athletic Conference game since 2010 and it comes against another Division 8 opponent jockeying for playoff positioning.
The key for Manchester Essex is to keep its balance on offense. The Hornets leaned on the pass a week ago but the running game was also good enough to keep the opponent honest. They will need more of that this week.
Defensively Manchester Essex needs to limit big plays. Nashoba’s scores either came from or were set up by long gains. If the Hornets defense can limit those home run plays they will have Nashoba Tech right where they want them.