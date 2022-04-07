Rockport head softball coach Larry Burnham pointed to his team’s batting lineup as one of its biggest strengths heading into the 2022 season. In Thursday’s season opener against Hamilton-Wenham, the Rockport lineup lived up to its coaches billing and some.
The Vikings were locked in at the dish all afternoon to the tune of 17 hits. That led to a route to a 14-5 rout at Rockport High School.
“We’ve been gearing up for this,” said Burnham, who picked up his first win in his head coaching debut with the program. “They’ve been hitting against our own (Kelsea Anderson) at practice for something faster so they weren’t going to be blown away by anything. Everyone was locked in today, it was a good start to the season.”
On the afternoon the Vikings saw nine different players record a hit with eight different players scoring a run. Lily Christopher led the offensive charge with four hits and four RBIs. Senior captain Kylie Wheat had three hits and was on base four times with three runs scored. Amelia Lucas had two hits, two runs and two RBIs, Allie George had a pair of hits and a pair of runs while Anderson, another senior captain, had two hits and drove in a pair.
Senior captain Kylie Schrock, Sophia Lucido, Alexandra Johnson and Maddie Siler all had a hit and scored a run.
Rockport (1-0) did the vast majority of its damage in the second and sixth innings, where they combined to score 13 runs on 14 hits while sending a combined 21 batters to the plate in the innings.
The home team broke the game open in the second with six runs on seven hits. Lucas knocked in Schrock and Wheat with the first two runs on a base knock. She then came in to score on a wild pitch to make it 3-0. Christopher added a RBI single and Anderson a two RBI triple later in the frame for a 6-0 Vikings advantage.
Rockport got the lead up to 7-0 in the fifth on a pinch-hit RBI single from Johnson, which plated Wheat. But Hamilton-Wenham had an answer in the top of the sixth, finally putting some offense together to score three runs on five hits to cut the deficit to 7-3. Up until that point, Rockport starter Anderson breezed through the Generals lineup allowing just one hit and striking out eight in the first five innings. Hamilton-Wenham started to get its timing down at the plate the third time through the order with eight hits in the final two innings.
Hamilton-Wenham’s momentum was short lived, however, as Rockport came back and scored seven more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to regain a comfortable lead. Christopher had a two RBI hit in the frame with George, Schrock, Wheat and Christopher all knocked in runs in the inning.
“It was good that we didn’t panic when (Hamilton-Wenham) started putting something together,” Burnham said. “It’s good to know that we can’t coast even when we’re up, we need to keep playing and that’s what we did. Hamilton-Wenham made some good plays in the field and had some good at bats late but I was happy with the way we kept the focus at the plate and were able to string the hits together in those two big innings.”
The Generals scored twice more in the top of the seventh but not enough to threaten as Rockport left the field with a nine-run win.
The Vikings return to action on Monday at Georgetown (4 p.m.).