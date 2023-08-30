Smooth sailing for new Gloucester school opening

Around 8 a.m. Tuesday, families started to arrive at Gloucester’s brand-new East Veterans Elementary School on its first day ever in session on the first day of school in the district.
The backpack-toting kindergartners through fifth-graders gathered around or sat on the large rectangular granite block benches outside the front entrance. There were photos in front of the brick sign along Webster Street and plenty of last-minute hugs.
This was the first time drop-off at the 440-student school building, budgeted at $66.7 million — with the Massachusetts School Building Authority approving a maximum grant of $26.9 million in reimbursements, would be put to the test.
The new school features large classrooms with breakout rooms, a soaring atrium, extended learning areas, spacious music and art rooms and a Curiosity Commons library. The gym features a fully-equipped stage, plus an electronic scoreboard, pristine parquet floors, and porthole windows that double as seating. The school also features separate pickup and drop-off areas for cars and buses.
“I think it’s excellent,” said Matthew Babine, who arrived with his wife, Melissa, and son Kayden, 8, for his first day in third grade. “Wonderful for the kids; everything’s new and they have got central air, central air is the best part, you can stay nice and cool.”
“I have my own library,” said Kayden, who previously attended Veterans Memorial in session at the former St. Ann’s School on Prospect Street, which lacked one.
“I think it’s beautiful they did a really good job on it,” Melissa Babine said.
The day brought together for the first time, the students, teachers and staffs of the former East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial elementary schools in the new single, consolidated building. Veterans Memorial was torn down at the site to make way for the much larger combined school at 11 Webster St.
Superintendent Ben Lummis was on hand and noted how hundreds had turned out for an open house on Saturday, Aug. 26.
“And we just kept on hearing, ‘It’s beautiful!’, ‘Wow!’ People were just really excited about it,” Lummis said.
One unknown was how the school drop-off plan would fare and it seemed to pass this first test Tuesday.
As it got closer to the start time of 8:10 a.m., more and more families arrived. Dozens walked downhill on Webster Street to the main entrance. Many had found parking in the neighborhood before walking their kids to school. For the first day only, parents were allowed to park at the Masonic Lodge on Eastern Avenue. This main road also sported a new school crosswalk and signage.
Schoolchildren arriving by car got out at the drop-off area as cars queued around the staff parking lot. Buses arrived to a separate bus turnaround toward the front of the school.
Principal Matt Fusco got on the loudspeaker to give the “T-minus one minute” signal to the first bell.
At the peak of traffic at 8:20 a.m., a line of cars more than a block long backed up Webster Street from the intersection with Eastern Avenue past the front entrance. Before 8:30 a.m., the line had vanished.
“This went well, actually, so far,” said Fusco, who has been heavily involved with the school building project over the years. “I’m going to have a great day. I’m really excited. It’s been a long haul but it’s good. We are just working things out and everyone’s here to help. I love my staff.”
There was a police detail out front along with new elementary School Resource Officer Brendan Chipperini.
“A couple of concerns with the way they are driving left and right or parking where they are not supposed to be parking, but better than I thought it was going to go,” Chipperini said.
“I think this is a very exciting opportunity for the children, I’m so happy they have this facility,” said Joel Favazza, who was a member of the School Committee during the school’s approval process. The East Veterans parent said the project is a credit to Gloucester; it’s the second school to be completed, after West Parish Elementary School, to be on time and on budget.
At least one family arrived on bikes, that of Alex and Acacia Haines with their daughter, Harper, 6, riding her own bike, while her younger sisters, Hazel, 4, and Haven, 2, traveled in a bike trailer.
“I’m excited,” Harper said about her first day in first grade in teacher Ann Sanfilippo’s class.
Arriving early was Barry Sousa, the father of Assistant Principal Kristie Lambert, with Lambert’s daughter, Winnie Lambert, 9, who was heading into her first day in the fourth grade.
Sousa said he was in the first class at the now gone Veterans Memorial Elementary School in 1957.
“Fantastic,” he said of the new school. “Despite all the baloney that went on, it’s all right. It’s great.”
“I like it,” Winnie Lambert said of her new school.
Custodian and U.S. Army veteran Barry Donahue also took the time to raise the flag before everyone arrived.
“Prior service, so I mean it’s one of the first things I feel I wanted to do when I got in, so,” Donahue said.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.