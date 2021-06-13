For the graduating class at Gloucester High School, the beginning of their senior year was not what anyone could have expected.
The world was shut down due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Classes were remote, and social distancing to mitigate the spread of disease meant hours cooped up at home instead of exploring the city one last time with friends.
“I remember opening my Chromebook and clicking on my A-Block Google Meet and just thinking, ‘Oh my God. This is going to be my senior year,’” valedictorian Mila Barry reminisced.
“I think we can all agree that it was tough for a while, it was tough to adjust, personally I felt a bit like I was stuck in a year that wasn’t,” she said. “Some sort of great lost time where all my milestones passed me quietly.”
But their narrative did not end in the abysmal dredges of makeshift remote schooling.
“It got better, easier, less alien, and to be honest — sometimes even fun,” Barry said, looking out to a sea of 162 peers during Gloucester High School’s graduation on Sunday.
“We came back somewhat mixed up, split up but we did it,” she said. “It made me better appreciate the people that make this community special, the things that make this community vibrant.”
In their final year, Gloucester High’s class of 2021 persevered and participated in the national school walk out to protest against gun control, organized and attended Black Lives Matter protest, held and took part in mock elections, led the school through an extremely challenging year unlike any other, and “grew into more mature and open minded people,” salutatorian Owen Hardy said.
“People who are eager and ready to see what exists beyond our little island,” he said.
Superintendent Ben Lummis reminded all who were seated in the stadium about what it all — life, education, work — is truly about.
“It really is not that complicated,” he said. “It is about the people in your life and your relationships. The one common factor wherever you find yourself and where you end up will be people.”
“I wish you fair winds and following seas, and if the seas get rough, I wish you good mates who will help you navigate the stormy waters,” he said, encouraging the graduates to live a life of service to those around them.
As they set sail into new horizons, the class of 2021 gifted GHS with new yard games — two corn holes, two ladder ball sets, a Spikeball set, and a giant Jenga set — for gym class and a new picnic table for the community to enjoy.
The graduates, smiling and burned by Sunday’s afternoon sun, were not the only ones celebrating.
“This is my last one out of five,” Victoria Wilson of Gloucester said just before the festivities commenced, pointing to her son who was clad in all white.
For Wilson, her son’s graduation is a new chapter for everyone — she’s preparing to go back to school for her second master’s degree and to care for two new grandchildren.
“I am so excited for it all,” she said.
During the awarding of diplomas, some staff members made their way up to the stage to congratulate their child on a job well done.
Even the mayor embraced a few family members who were graduating.
“As you enter this part of your life — whether it is higher learning or working or just taking a break to travel and explore — you will find what you love,” Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said. “Your work is going to fill a large part of your life,” she said, adding that the only way to be truly satisfied is “to do what you believe is great work.”
“And the only way to find that great work is to love what you do,” she said.
And just like that, with tassels turned and the class song “It’s Time” by Imagine Dragons echoing throughout Newell Stadium, summer has begun.
“We took a year that wasn’t and chose what could be,” Barry said. “We took lost time and built it little by little into something that doesn’t feel like a gap but like a bridge.”
“Something irreplaceable,” she concluded.
