Dozens of majestic tall ships will grace historic Gloucester Harbor over Labor Day weekend during the 38th Gloucester Schooner Festival.
Organizers are planning for the event, which this year runs from Sept. 1 to 5.
"We're thinking it's going to be a great year. Everyone seems so pumped about the festival. It's become something that people look forward to every year," said Daisy Nell Collinson, chair of the Gloucester Schooner Festival Committee. "We had new boats come last year and they said they'd be back. That was a pleasant surprise. Some new boats are discovering us — and that's great."
The focus has evolved into one about heritage and habitats, referring to the marine environment.
"We are celebrating our maritime heritage and the schooners," said Collinson. "The part that appeals to me as a schooner captain is the rig, the configuration of the schooner, which has stood the test of time."
She noted that schooners such as the Gertrude L. Thebaud and Columbia were built to bring fish back to shore as quickly as possible, which caught the attention of more than just fishermen.
"Sailors took interest and appreciated that design," she added. "A schooner is a beautiful rig. It's graceful and so evocative. It touches different emotions in different people for different reasons. This was something that was the height of technology 100 years ago and it's still beautiful today in this technological society. It is not all push buttons and there is nothing automatic about it."
In the 21st century, the schooners that call Gloucester home now afford people an opportunity — a new perspective— to be out at sea.
"Passenger schooners allow people to get out on the water and appreciate that maritime heritage, like when whale watching came into being and people got out to see the whales, because, unless you were a commercial fisherman, you would not have had a chance to be out in your own harbor."
The Gloucester Schooner Festival, a program of Maritime Gloucester, has several highlights over the long weekend.
Vessels start to come into Gloucester Harbor on both Thursday and Friday. Some have public viewing available at the floats on the Saturday of the weekend. Friday there is a Block Party in downtown Gloucester.
The heart of land-based activities for visitors takes place Saturday at Maritime Gloucester, at 23 Harbor Loop, during its annual Maritime Heritage Day when there are live demonstrations, schooner sails, family fun and food.
Organizers note that last year the festival renewed a tradition of dory races on Saturday morning. Some of the participating schooners had crew who raced against local international dory racers.
Sunday morning brings the Parade of Sail, which affords a good opportunity to view the historic boats as they head out of the harbor to prepare for the races. Some schooners make tickets available for people to be passengers during the race, something that appeals to photographers for that up-close view during a offshore race difficult to see from land. Collinson suggested visiting the websites of individual schooners to check on the availability of race-day schooner tickets.
Check for updates at https://www.maritimegloucester.org. Click on the "Events" tab for dropdown box to reach the Gloucester Schooner Festival website. Also visit the Gloucester Schooner Festival Facebook page.