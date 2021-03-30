Complete week 3 Sunday 3-28

Player School TD 1 PT 2PT FG Total

Devin Lebron Essex Tech 6     0 2     0 38

Connor Cronin Marblehead 6     0 0 0 36

Frank DeSisto Gloucester 5 0 0 0 30

Caleb DeCoste Gloucester 4 0 1 0 26

Aidan Cornetta Gloucester 3 0 3 0 24

Jayce Dooley Essex Tech 4     0 0 0 24

Jackson Delaney St. John's Prep 3 0 0 0 18

Tucker Destino Fenwick 3 0 0 0 18

Stefano Fabiano Fenwick 3 0 0 0 18

Ryan Grenier St. John's Prep 3     0 0 0 18

Jordan Irvine Beverly 3 0 0 0 18

Angel Martinez Fenwick 3     0 0 0 18

George Percy Marblehead 3     0 0 0 18

Josh Robertson Marblehead 3     0 0 0 18

Jake Connolly Fenwick 2 0 1     0 14

Jesse OFurie St. John's Prep 2     0 1     0    14

Xaviah Bascon Swampscott 2 0 0 0 12

James Carmilia Danvers 2 0 0 0 12

James Guy St. John's Prep 2 0 0 0 12

Chase Huntley Ipswich 2 0 0 0 12

Ryan Monahan Hamilton-Wenham 2     0 0 0 12

Brandon Pszenny Peabody 2 0 0 0 12

Thomas Ring Hamilton-Wenham 2     0 0 0 12

Eli Feingold Marblehead 0 10 0 0 10

Rocco Schirripa Essex Tech 1 0 2     0 10

Lucas Verrier St. John's Prep 0 6     0 1 9

Aidan Smith Danvers 0 3     0 2 9

Jayden DelTorchio Gloucester 1 0 1 0 8

Cole Terry Ipswich 1 0 1 0 8

Joey Loreti Beverly 0 3 1     1 8

Rowan Silva Ipswich 0 4     0 1    7

Aiden Arnold Ipswich 1 0 0 0 6

Eli Batista Peabody 1 0 0 0 6

Elijah Burns Swampscott 1 0 0 0 6

Nick Cantalupo Masconomet 1 0 0 0 6

Marty Cooke Hamilton-Wenham 1 0 0 0 6

Jordan Cummings Swampscott 1 0 0 0 6

Gavin Glass Manchester Essex 1 0 0 0 6

John Gucciardi Gloucester 1 0 0 0 6

Cole Hamernick Swampscott 1 0 0 0 6

Victor Harrington St. John's Prep 1 0 0 0 6

Charlie Henderson Ipswich 1 0 0 0 6

Christian Howell Salem 1 0 0 0 6

Owen Keve Beverly 1 0 0 0 6

Will Levendusky Manchester Essex 1 0 0 0 6

David Lonergan Ipswich 1 0 0 0 6

Shea Lynch Peabody 1 0 0 0 6

John Mahar Essex Tech 1 0 0 0 6

Grady McGowan St. John's Prep 1 0 0 0 6

Liam McIlroy Marblehead 1 0 0 0 6

Tyler McMahon Masconomet 1 0 0 0 6

Markus Nordin Hamilton-Wenham 1 0 0 0 6

Cam O'Brien Swampscott 1 0 0 0 6

A.J. Pallazola Manchester Essex 1 0 0 0 6

Anthony Pasquarosa Beverly 1 0 0 0 6

Sam Rice Manchester Essex 1 0 0 0 6

Miles Smith Marblehead 1 0 0 0 6

Andre Sullivan Beverly 1 0 0 0 6

Ben Wilichoski Danvers 1 0 0 0 6

Chrys Wilson Fenwick 1 0 0 0 6

Thomas Frisoli Swampscott 0 5 0 0 5

Ryan Gallucci Essex Tech 0 4     0 0 4

Sam Ferrigno Masconomet 0 1 0 1 4

Aidan Dwyer Fenwick 0 4     0 0 4

Greg Motorny Marblehead 0 3 0 0 3

Joe Swanton Peabody 0 3     0 0 3

Jeff Allen Gloucester 0 0 1 0 2

John Ertel Hamilton-Wenham 0 0 1 0 2

Jay Jarrett Manchester Essex 0 2 0 0 2

Max Rizza St. John's Prep 0 2 0 0 2

Robbie Schuster Gloucester 0 0 1 0 2

Cameron Widtfeldt Gloucester 0 2 0 0 2

Zach Walles Hamilton-Wenham 0 1 0 0 1

Will Warrenburg Hamilton-Wenham 0 1 0 0 1

