Complete week 3 Sunday 3-28
Player School TD 1 PT 2PT FG Total
Devin Lebron Essex Tech 6 0 2 0 38
Connor Cronin Marblehead 6 0 0 0 36
Frank DeSisto Gloucester 5 0 0 0 30
Caleb DeCoste Gloucester 4 0 1 0 26
Aidan Cornetta Gloucester 3 0 3 0 24
Jayce Dooley Essex Tech 4 0 0 0 24
Jackson Delaney St. John's Prep 3 0 0 0 18
Tucker Destino Fenwick 3 0 0 0 18
Stefano Fabiano Fenwick 3 0 0 0 18
Ryan Grenier St. John's Prep 3 0 0 0 18
Jordan Irvine Beverly 3 0 0 0 18
Angel Martinez Fenwick 3 0 0 0 18
George Percy Marblehead 3 0 0 0 18
Josh Robertson Marblehead 3 0 0 0 18
Jake Connolly Fenwick 2 0 1 0 14
Jesse OFurie St. John's Prep 2 0 1 0 14
Xaviah Bascon Swampscott 2 0 0 0 12
James Carmilia Danvers 2 0 0 0 12
James Guy St. John's Prep 2 0 0 0 12
Chase Huntley Ipswich 2 0 0 0 12
Ryan Monahan Hamilton-Wenham 2 0 0 0 12
Brandon Pszenny Peabody 2 0 0 0 12
Thomas Ring Hamilton-Wenham 2 0 0 0 12
Eli Feingold Marblehead 0 10 0 0 10
Rocco Schirripa Essex Tech 1 0 2 0 10
Lucas Verrier St. John's Prep 0 6 0 1 9
Aidan Smith Danvers 0 3 0 2 9
Jayden DelTorchio Gloucester 1 0 1 0 8
Cole Terry Ipswich 1 0 1 0 8
Joey Loreti Beverly 0 3 1 1 8
Rowan Silva Ipswich 0 4 0 1 7
Aiden Arnold Ipswich 1 0 0 0 6
Eli Batista Peabody 1 0 0 0 6
Elijah Burns Swampscott 1 0 0 0 6
Nick Cantalupo Masconomet 1 0 0 0 6
Marty Cooke Hamilton-Wenham 1 0 0 0 6
Jordan Cummings Swampscott 1 0 0 0 6
Gavin Glass Manchester Essex 1 0 0 0 6
John Gucciardi Gloucester 1 0 0 0 6
Cole Hamernick Swampscott 1 0 0 0 6
Victor Harrington St. John's Prep 1 0 0 0 6
Charlie Henderson Ipswich 1 0 0 0 6
Christian Howell Salem 1 0 0 0 6
Owen Keve Beverly 1 0 0 0 6
Will Levendusky Manchester Essex 1 0 0 0 6
David Lonergan Ipswich 1 0 0 0 6
Shea Lynch Peabody 1 0 0 0 6
John Mahar Essex Tech 1 0 0 0 6
Grady McGowan St. John's Prep 1 0 0 0 6
Liam McIlroy Marblehead 1 0 0 0 6
Tyler McMahon Masconomet 1 0 0 0 6
Markus Nordin Hamilton-Wenham 1 0 0 0 6
Cam O'Brien Swampscott 1 0 0 0 6
A.J. Pallazola Manchester Essex 1 0 0 0 6
Anthony Pasquarosa Beverly 1 0 0 0 6
Sam Rice Manchester Essex 1 0 0 0 6
Miles Smith Marblehead 1 0 0 0 6
Andre Sullivan Beverly 1 0 0 0 6
Ben Wilichoski Danvers 1 0 0 0 6
Chrys Wilson Fenwick 1 0 0 0 6
Thomas Frisoli Swampscott 0 5 0 0 5
Ryan Gallucci Essex Tech 0 4 0 0 4
Sam Ferrigno Masconomet 0 1 0 1 4
Aidan Dwyer Fenwick 0 4 0 0 4
Greg Motorny Marblehead 0 3 0 0 3
Joe Swanton Peabody 0 3 0 0 3
Jeff Allen Gloucester 0 0 1 0 2
John Ertel Hamilton-Wenham 0 0 1 0 2
Jay Jarrett Manchester Essex 0 2 0 0 2
Max Rizza St. John's Prep 0 2 0 0 2
Robbie Schuster Gloucester 0 0 1 0 2
Cameron Widtfeldt Gloucester 0 2 0 0 2
Zach Walles Hamilton-Wenham 0 1 0 0 1
Will Warrenburg Hamilton-Wenham 0 1 0 0 1