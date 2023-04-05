Gloucester baseball coach Rory Gentile has a new-look squad in his fourth season as head coach of the program.
Gentile has been able to work with a slew of veterans in his first three seasons. This year, however, he has just one returning starter and only three players with any varsity experience on the 2023 roster. With new faces all around, it’s back to basics for Gentile and staff as the team prepares for Wednesday’s season opener at home against Beverly (4:30 p.m.).
“It was nice having the comfort of familiar faces over the last few years,” the Fishermen skipper said. “We have a lot of new faces this year so the focus has been re-installing our system and focusing on getting up to varsity speed. We’ve been having a good time early on and I think this roster has potential to get where it needs to be.”
Gloucester one returning player is an important one in senior captain Zach Morris, the team’s staff ace and key middle of the order bat since his sophomore year. The University of Rhode Island commit will be the team’s go-to starter with his heavy fastball and effective breaking ball to go along with some pop in the middle of the batting order.
While experience is thin on the rest of the squad, Morris is a good player to build around.
“Zach is the hardest working player we have and a great leader to the younger players,” Gentile said. “He is really going to show what he’s capable of this year, he’s already proven to be a big game pitcher and now he’s back a year older and wiser.”
Outside of Morris, the Fishermen only have two more players that saw varsity innings last year in sophomore shortstop Brayden Francis and senior outfielder Nate Montagnino. Both players saw time off the bench in 2022 and will be in the starting lineup in 2023.
In the infield, Lucas Simendinger (second base), Ryan Francis (third base), Giacomo Martell (first base) and Jaylen Severino (catcher) will all see time along with Jayden Toppan at first and Jackson Hakes at second or third.
In the outfield, Matt Smith, Charlie Amero and Austin Bouchie will join Montagnino.
“They’re young but athletic,” Gentile said. “We may have a little transition phase early on to get used to the speed of the varsity game, which is a big jump from junior varsity. But give us time, I like the attitude and the approach already.”
Gloucester is not the only team in the NEC hit hard by graduation. In fact, just about every team has making the conference landscape wide open heading into the season. The Fishermen, who won NEC titles in 2019 and 2021, will again be competing in the NEC Dunn Division along side Beverly, Danvers, Masconomet and Saugus.
ROCKPORT HAS YOUNG LINEUP
While Rockport only lost three starters to graduation from 2022, head coach Kyle Nelson still has a young roster to work with and lots of players in new, increased roles.
The Vikings are led by senior captains Colin Porter, an outfielder and key run producing bat, and Michael Murphy, an slick infielder and top of the order table-setter that has been starting since his sophomore year.
“Both captains are our two most experienced players,” Nelson said. “We’re looking to build some consistency this season and those two are already established, consistent varsity players.”
Outside of the two captains it’s a youth movement for the Vikings with a slew of sophomores breaking into big roles after seeing innings as freshmen.
Patrick Reardon, Josiah Whitley and Warren Adams will all see time in the field and on the mound this season as all three got varsity innings a year ago. Senior Owen Aiello also returns to the lineup this season. Junior Jameson Colbert and freshman Brady Murray are a pair of newcomers that will see a lot of playing time this season.
Early on in the preseason the Vikings have shown some promise, especially at the plate, but are still looking to shore up the pitching and defense.
“We’re really young,” Nelson said. “We have been mashing the ball in the preseason which is great to see. We’re still looking to develop some pitching and tighten up our defense though. Those are areas we need to work on heading into the year but the hitting has been a strength.”
In the CAL, the Vikings will be competing in what Nelson calls a “wide open” Baker Division along with Amesbury, Hamilton-Wenham, Manchester Essex, Ipswich and Georgetown. There are new faces all over the league so Rockport is not the only team breaking in first year starters.
“The league is always competitive,” Nelson said. “Like every other sport it’s going to be a tossup. Every team was hit pretty hard by graduation. We need to find some consistency, especially with pitching and defense. If we can do that we will be competitive.”
HORNETS DEFENDING THEIR STATE TITLE
For the second time in three years, Manchester Essex enters the season as the defending Division 4 State Champs.
Like most state champs, the Hornets graduated several key pieces to graduation, including their staff ace, leadoff hitter and cleanup hitter. Head coach B.J. Weed, however, has a handful of holdovers from the 2022 champs to build around.
Senior tri-captains Mike DeOreo (outfield), Henry Otterbein (outfield) and Isaac Porat all started on the 2022 state champs while sophomore pitchers Satchel Rubin and Nick Brown return after pitching some big innings last spring as freshmen.
In addition to the senior captains and the young pitchers, Matt McKenna (catcher), Kevin McKenna (third base), Mateo Sarmanian (pitcher) and Nick Brunning (infield) will also see plenty of innings. Sarmanian missed last season with an injury while others were on the varsity roster but came off the bench last year.
The Hornets will set up shop in the CAL Baker Division, where they finished third last year behind Amesbury and Hamilton-Wenham.
“This team has energy and they have a similar feel to last year’s team,” Weed said. “There are a lot of good teams in the CAL as always, we will see where we stack up.”
Cape Ann Baseball at a glance
GLOUCESTERHead coach: Rory Gentile (4th season)
Last year’s record: 16-7 (Lost to Austin Prep in Div. 3 Quarterfinals)
Captain: Zach Morris, Sr., P/1B.
Key Returning Players: Nate Montagnino, Sr., OF; Brayden Francis, Soph., SS.
Strengths: Senior captain Zach Morris is one of the most established arms in the NEC and a big bat in the middle of the order.
Concerns: Gloucester is extremely inexperienced with just one starter returning to the lineup.
Coach’s Outlook: “We have a lot of new faces this year but so far they’ve been enjoyable to coach and working hard to get to where they need to be. The NEC is wide open this year, I think being so young we made need a few games to get adjusted to the speed of varsity baseball but these kids have a lot of potential and have a good approach to the game.”
Season Opener: Wednesday vs. Beverly (4:30 p.m.)
ROCKPORT
Head coach: Kyle Nelson (2nd season)
Last year’s record: 6-13 (Lost to Hopkins Academy in Div. 5 Round of 32)
Captains: Michael Murphy, Sr., Inf.; Colin Porter, Sr., OF.
Key returning players: Owen Aiello, Sr., Inf.; Warren Adams, Soph., 1B; Patrick Reardon, Soph., P/Inf.; Josiah Whitley, Soph., P/OF.
Strengths: The Vikings have swung the bats well during the preseason.
Concerns: Rockport is very young and looking to build consistency in the field and on the mound.
Coach’s Outlook: “This is a young team and we are working a lot of players into increased roles this season. The big thing for us is consistency, we are working to play consistently in all three phases of the game every day. The whole league is wide open this year so we are looking to be competitive with everyone in the Baker Division and improve every day.”
Season Opener: Saturday at Winthrop (11 a.m.)
MANCHESTER ESSEX
Head coach: B.J. Weed (8th season)
Last year’s record: 15-9 (Division 4 State Champs)
Captains: Mike DeOreo, Sr., OF; Henry Otterbein, Sr., OF; Isaac Porat, Sr., SS.
Key returning players: Nick Brown, Soph., P/Inf.; Satchel Rubin, Soph., P
Strengths: The team has a similar energy and style to the 2022 champs, fast and put the bat on the ball.
Concerns: The Hornets are also a fairly young squad with new starters to break in.
Coach’s Outlook: “The team has energy and they have a similar feel as last year’s team. Our goal is to take it one day at a time and improve one day at a time.”
Season Opener: Monday, April 10 at Marblehead (4 p.m.)