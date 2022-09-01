It all started with an obscure rule unique to tennis matches at Gloucester High School.
The rules states “In the event that a ball hits a crack in the courts and is diverted, the players must play a let.”
Gloucester High School boys tennis coach Derek Geary and girls tennis coach Gap Saputo have to explain that rule to the opposing team before every match at Gloucester High School’s Stephen B. Ross Tennis Courts. Up until the spring 2022 season, the court surface had several cracks in it, many of them with grass growing out of it. It’s a hazard that GHS players and opposing players have to deal with as those cracks are in bounds, meaning the rule is enforced multiple times per match.
That rule inspired Lisa Nogelo and Doug Kerr, parents of a GHS tennis player, to make a change.
“I said that day, ‘We need to do something about those courts,’” Nogelo said. “Doug and I have really been looking for things we can do to help that aren’t getting a lot of attention and the tennis courts fit the bill.”
Nogelo and Kerr quickly sprung into action in the summer of 2021 with an effort to completely restore the tennis courts. Motivated by the work of the Gloucester boys tennis program, a scrappy team of athletes that won 13 matches this past spring, improving its win total by nine matches, with a team led by underclassmen that do not play year round tennis. The couple came up with a $250,000 donation to get the project kick started and fundraising efforts are currently underway.
The project, which is projected to cost $542,000, started construction last month and is expected to be finished by the time the spring tennis season begins in 2023.
“This is about the GHS teams and also the community,” Nogelo said. “The community deserves a strong tennis facility that is accessible to all age levels and income levels. There are a lot of possibilities once the project is complete.”
Geary, who graduated from Gloucester High School in 1988 with both Nogelo and Saputo, echoed her sentiment.
“Tennis is an incredible sport and the old argument that it’s only for privileged and wealthy people has totally gone out the window,” he said. “You just need a ball and a racket. Now we are going to have a world class facility that we hope energizes the sport in the city. It started with Lisa and Doug’s commitment.”
The project calls for a new playing surface and nets for five courts, lights, two sets of bleachers and multiple benches for players to use.
While the high school programs have priority when it comes to use of the facility, the long term plan is to open up the courts for community use thanks to the lights. Youth camps and adult tournaments are two of several possibilities along with other community based programs.
Fundraising is ongoing for the project, which has already seen more than $300,000 raised with the donation from Nogelo and Kerr and a $50,000 donation from Linzee Coolidge. The fundraising effort is being run through the Gloucester Fishermen Athletic Association, a local non-profit group that has helped raise funds for several GHS athletic projects and other athletic endeavors. Donations can be made to the Gloucester Fishermen Athletic Association at GFAA.org. Those donating must specifically mention the tennis court project as the GFAA is currently involved in multiple fundraising efforts for Gloucester Athletics.
“There are so many kids that have put a lot of effort into the sport,” Geary said. “We want to continue to build excitement and a culture around the sport at GHS and this facility will be a great way to continue to build the programs.”