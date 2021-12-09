It’s a quick turnaround when it comes to the fall and winter high school sports seasons. The fall season concluded only two weeks ago on Thanksgiving morning, and the winter season is getting ready to start.
On Thursday night, winter sports will open up on Cape Ann with a battle of two local girls basketball teams as Rockport travels to Gloucester for a 6 p.m. tipoff. Local hockey, wrestling, indoor track and gymnastics seasons will follow in the coming weeks.
In the coming days the Gloucester Daily Times will have in depth previews on all of the winter sports teams in the area, but here’s a look at what to expect over the next three-plus months.
MIAA State Tournaments return
For the first time in two seasons the MIAA winter teams will be able to compete for a state title. The COVID-19 pandemic led to an abbreviated winter season a year ago that only featured conference play and no postseason.
In 2021-22, the postseason has returned with a different look just like the fall season. The MIAA State Tournament debuted in the fall and the format will be the same in the winter with teams competing in the postseason on a state-wide level, no sectional tournaments. Power rankings have also returned to seed teams as overall win-loss record will not be used to seed teams. Teams with winning records, however, will automatically qualify in the sports of basketball and hockey.
In basketball the top 32 teams plus those with a winning record will qualify in five divisions on both the boys and girls sides.
In boys hockey the top 32 teams plus those with a winning record qualify in four divisions. In girls hockey, the top 32 teams plus those with a winning record will compete in two divisions.
Wrestling, indoor track and field and gymnastics will keep the same postseason format. Wrestling and gymnastics have sectional individual tournaments while track and field has the State and All-State Meets with an increased field which now features five divisions.
Gloucester will see both the boys and girls basketball teams competing in Division 3, both the boys and girls hockey teams competing in Division 2, the wrestling team competing in Division 3 North, the indoor track and field team in Division 4 and the gymnastics team in Division 1 North as that sport has only one division.
Rockport’s boys hockey team will be competing in Division 4 with its boys and girls basketball teams competing in Division 5.
Manchester Essex’s boys and girls basketball teams will be in Division 4, the indoor track and field team in Division 5 and the ski team in Division 1, the line division in the sport.
Players to watch
There are plenty of talented players returning to their respective sports this winter.
On the ice, the Gloucester boys are returning four of their top five scorers in senior Jack Costanzo, who enters the season tied at No. 9 on the program’s all time scoring list with 111 career points, sophomore Emerson Marshall, sophomore Colby Jewell and junior Jack Delaney along with a stable of defensemen and two goalies that split time last season.
The Gloucester girls also have a slew of sophomores coming back that were all varsity regulars as freshmen a year ago including goalie Avery Olson and Sydney Bouchie, the team’s leading returning scorer.
Rockport also has some experience back including junior Michael Murphy and senior Aiden Arnold on the blue line.
On the hard wood, the Rockport girls return senior Kylie Schrock, who has already amassed 1,000 career points and has led the Vikings in scoring in each of the last four seasons. On the boys side, senior sharp shooter Bowen Slingluff is the Viking’s leading returning scorer.
The Gloucester boys return three senior starters in Zach Oliver, the team’s leading returning scorer, Byron Thomas and Jack Patten. On the girls side the Fishermen will have a lot of new faces but Deven Lichtenwald returns to the forward line.
Senior point guard A.J. Pallazola is back for the Hornets and is the team’s leading returning scorer while junior Emma Fitzgerald is the leading returning scorer for the Manchester Essex girls.
On the track, senior Darcy Muller returns for the Gloucester girls after winning NEC South (now Lynch Division) MVP in Fall 2 of 2021. Distance ace Nick Poulin and middle distance ace Andrew Coelho are back on the boys side. For Manchester Essex sophomore Caelie Patrick is back after establishing herself as an elite sprinter as a freshman.
Senior Caroline McKay is a multiple time All-Star in the pool and returning for Gloucester while Manchester Essex returns a fairly young squad.
Brothers Will Toppan, a junior, Jayden Toppan and Michael Toppan, both sophomores, lead the way for the Gloucester wrestling team as all are varsity veterans.